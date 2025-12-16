Surigao del Norte: P87-M flood control structure collapses

A flood control structure worth over P87 million collapsed in Barangay Mabuhay, Sison, Surigao del Norte just three years after completion. — Contributed photo via Inquirer.net

MANILA, Philippines — Even without consistent rainfall and strong water currents, a flood control structure in Surigao del Norte collapsed. And this is just three years after its construction was finished.

The structure, which is located in Barangay Mabuhay, Sison, is also in the second district of Surigao del Norte.

Collapsed dike

According to one of the residents near the collapsed dike, the structure suddenly caved in on Nov. 26, 2025 despite no significant flooding at the time of collapse.

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“This was supposed to protect us,” Reynaldo Corvera said in the local language.

No rains, no flood still…

“Now, what happened? Even if there was no flood, no heavy rains, it still fell apart.”

Other residents said they spotted signs of structural distress weeks before the collapse but no preventive repairs were made on the dike.

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Residents said they have since appealed for immediate government intervention as continued deterioration in other parts of the structure could expose nearby farms and residential areas to flooding once the rainy season actually intensifies.

CV Construction and Development

The project, officially listed at P87,079,738.88, was implemented by CV Construction and Development under the Regular Infrastructure component of the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2021 and completed in May 2022.

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The structure’s collapse comes amid an ongoing investigation by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, after residents of Surigao del Norte’s 2nd District filed a complaint alleging the existence of substandard, unfinished, and potentially “ghost” infrastructure projects in the area.

INQUIRER has already sought the Department of Public Works and Highways’ side for a comment, but has yet to receive a response, as of writing. /das

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