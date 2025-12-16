Holiday blues: Family conflict, loneliness among top reasons — DOH

Holiday blues refer to the temporary feelings of sadness and anxiety during special days. | Contributed Photo / Rina Arnaiz

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the holidays approaching, the Department of Health (DOH) highlighted the common factors that can cause temporary feelings of sadness and anxiety during the festive season.

According to health experts, these “holiday blues” may affect people of all ages and are often brought about by a combination of different stressors.

“Nakikita natin na nagkakaroon ng reaksyon ang isang individual, be it sa emotion or physical. Pwedeng magkakaroon ng fatigue, lungkot, anxiety, at discomfort,” said Dr. Rodney Boncajes, medical specialist at the National Center for Mental Health.

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(We see that individuals may experience reactions, whether emotional or physical. This can include fatigue, sadness, anxiety, and general discomfort.)

In a radio interview on Saturday, December 13, Boncajes said that year-end work, traffic, extra expenses, and microaggressions at family gatherings can all take a toll on mental health during the holidays.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa noted the rising mental health concerns during the holiday season.

“Pagdating ng ating holiday season, dumadami ang aming mga consultations ng mental health issues. All ages ‘yan, mula kabataan hanggang sa mga may edad,” Herbosa said.

(During the holiday season, we see an increase in consultations for mental health issues, across all age, from young people to the elderly.)

Microaggressions as stressor

Boncajes explained how family gatherings can cause unresolved conflict and unwanted comparisons that may affect one’s self esteem.

He pointed out microaggressions, or subtle and often unintentional biased comments, may cause stress over time.

“Usually mga comparison na statements na insensitive. Sa physical, may sumasabing ‘tumaba ka’ o ‘pumayat ka’ without really acknowledging why it is so,” he said.

(These are usually comparison statements that can be insensitive. On the physical side, people might say things like ‘you’ve gained weight’ or ‘you’ve lost weight’ without really considering the reasons behind it.)

Comparisons on life situations and experiences, such as those related to work and family, can also contribute to feelings of inadequacy.

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Loneliness as a factor

Another contributor to holiday blues is feelings of loneliness, especially among those far from family or missing their loved ones.

“Loneliness or sadness during holiday season may heighten especially in particular sectors: malayo sa kamag-anak, grieving, and persons deprived of liberty (PDLs),” Boncajes said.

(Loneliness or sadness during the holiday season may intensify, particularly among certain groups: those living far from family, people who are grieving, PDLs, and healthcare workers.)

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Herbosa also noted that those in challenging work environments often miss out on properly celebrating the holidays.

“Pati ang mga nagtatrabaho ng 24 hours—mga nasa BPO industry, security guards, doctor and nurses—walang break ng pasko. Nagpipilit silang mag Pasko sa kanilang workplace,” Herbosa said.

(Even those who work 24-hour shifts—such as employees in the BPO industry, security guards, doctors, and nurses—don’t get a Christmas break. They try to celebrate the holiday while at their workplace.)

Sadness vs Depression

Boncajes explained that occassionally feeling sad is a normal human response.

“Feeling sad at certain moments can be a normal reaction. What we should watch out for is loneliness becoming a depression,” he said.

He stressed that prolonged sadness is what people should be wary about, as this may be a sign of depression.

“Despite the resolution of the conflict or kakulangan ay nagtutuloy ang pakiramdam ng pagiging sobrang malungkot at naapektuhan na ang kakahayan ng isang tao na mag function, hindi na siya karaniwang lungkot,” he said.

(Even after a conflict is resolved or a need is met, if the intense sadness continues and begins to affect a person’s ability to function, it is no longer ordinary sadness.)

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Depression symptoms include persistent feelings of sadness or emptiness, and a loss of interest or pleasure in nearly all activities.

Other holiday blues symptoms to note are changes in eating and sleeping habits, low energy levels, the inability to concentrate properly.

“[Holiday blues] is time limited. Kapag sinabi nating holiday blues, we expect na kapag tapos na ‘yon or nagkaroon na ng resolusyon, magiging okay na uli yung individual,” Boncajes explained.

(Holiday blues are temporary. When we talk about holiday blues, we expect that once the period is over or the situation is resolved, the individual will return to feeling okay.)

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