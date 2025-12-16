Odette, four years on: Survival, scars, and the long road to recovery

Some residents leaving by the sea in barangay San Isidro in Ubay town in Bohol province start to build these temporary houses as their abodes were all washed out during Odette’s onslaught last December 16, 2021. CDN Digital [FILE PHOTO]

CEBU, Philippines — Four years after Super Typhoon Odette tore through parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, the physical wreckage has largely been cleared, but for many survivors, the fear, loss, and uneven recovery it left behind remain painfully intact.

On December 16, 2021, Odette (international name: Rai) made multiple landfalls across the central and southern Philippines, battering Cebu, Bohol, Siargao, Dinagat Islands, Palawan, and parts of Mindanao with violent winds, storm surges, torrential rains, and prolonged power outages.

It was one of the most destructive typhoons in recent Philippine history, striking areas unaccustomed to storms of such strength and exposing deep vulnerabilities in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery.

READ: Cebu Province to get back P712M Odette housing aid after years of delay

A night that never really ended

Leizel Bolongaita, now 29, still vividly remembers how Typhoon Odette upended her life in Ubay, Bohol, at a moment that was supposed to mark a beginning.

At the time, Bolongaita and her partner were days away from their wedding. Their house was nearly finished, a gift they had worked hard to build as they prepared to start a family.

“Those times for me, malas gyud kaayo. Nagpagawa mi og balay ato. Supposedly, regalo na unta kay mag-18 mi kasal,” Bolongaita told CDN Digital on Tuesday, December 16.

(Those times for me, it was really bad luck for us. We had already built a house. Supposedly, it could have been a gift because our wedding is on the 18th.)

They never expected Odette to change everything overnight.

“All set na gyud. Hapit na mahuman ang balay. The next day, unta ang kasal, pero wala na dayon nadayon,” Bolongaita recalled. With both their nearly completed home and her in-laws’ house destroyed by the storm, the couple was forced to cancel the wedding and divert what little resources they had left.

(It was all set. Our house was nearly done. The next day, it could have been our wedding, but it did not happen.)

Much of the money they had already paid—between 50 and 80 percent—was gone. Bolongaita was also pregnant at the time.

“Wala mi’y choice. Mas maayo nalang nga dili ituloy ang kasal kaysa magpakasal nga wala mi’y balay,” she said.

(We did not have a choice. It was better not to continue with the wedding rather than get married without a house.)

In the days after the typhoon, the family slept under a torn tarpaulin, exposed to the night sky.

“Natulog mi sa trapal nga buslot. Nagtan-aw sa malinaw nga langit human sa bagyo. Murag walay nahitabo, no? Klaro kaayo. Pero natulog mi nga walay bubong,” she said.

(We slept under a tarpaulin with a hole on it. We were looking at the clear skies after the typhoon. It seemed like nothing happened, right? But we slept without walls.)

Four years on, Bolongaita said they had managed to get back on their feet—slowly—but the financial and emotional toll remained. The family still lives with her in-laws, continuing to pay off debts from rebuilding a modest home.

“Okay ra mi, nakabangon gamay. Pero until now, ga-survive gihapon mi,” she said.

(We are okay, we have at least regained our footing. But until now, we are still surviving.)

Yet the fear lingers.

“Dili na jud mahiluna basta muingon nga naa napod bagyo. Murag ma-praning—pangandam diri, hipos didto,” she said, describing the anxiety that would still grip her whenever storms would be forecast.

(We would never feel at ease when they would say that there is another storm coming. We would feel like we are mad–preparing, getting things here, getting things there.)

At the time of Odette, she was pregnant. Today, her daughter, born in the typhoon’s aftermath, has become a quiet marker of how much time has passed since that night of fear, loss, and survival.

Ubay was among the hardest-hit communities in Bohol. Entire neighborhoods were flattened as powerful winds and storm surges swallowed homes along the coast. Most residents on the island depended on the sea for survival as fisherfolk, yet it was the sea that turned violent, destroying livelihoods along with houses.

The human toll was devastating. Eight people died in Ubay, including a newborn baby and an elderly woman, part of the at least 50 fatalities recorded in Bohol alone.

A disaster that caught many off guard

When Odette struck, many Filipinos thought they knew what to expect from a typhoon. Few anticipated the sheer force that followed.

Provinces not usually pummeled by strong storms, such as Palawan and parts of Mindanao, were caught unprepared. Odette maintained its strength even after landfall, defying expectations and leaving a trail of destruction in regions previously considered relatively sheltered.

READ: Odette survivors demand accountability in climate-fueled devastation

National estimates showed that around 13 million people were affected. Millions of homes were damaged or destroyed, more than a thousand people were injured, and hundreds were reported dead. Power outages lasted weeks, even months, in some areas. All this unfolded while the country was still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Siargao, roofs were torn off, trees uprooted, and roads blocked by landslides. In Palawan, rarely hit by typhoons, Odette exposed the fragility of communities and ecosystems long thought to be protected by geography.

Recovery, slow and unequal

More than five months after the typhoon, many areas were still struggling to rebuild. While provinces like Cebu and Bohol showed signs of recovery earlier than others, far-flung and geographically isolated communities, particularly in Palawan, Dinagat Islands, and parts of Siargao, continued to lag behind.

READ: In Photos: Over a year since Odette, Badian’s Kawasan Falls remains close to public

Aid from the national government was often criticized as slow and inconsistent. Much of the immediate response came from volunteers, civil society groups, and private donors. For some families, assistance never came at all.

“Guba tawon among balay. Wa pa gyud tagai’g ayuda kay may abroad kuno mi,” shared netizen Beatriz Mora Cruz.

(Our house was destroyed. We were not given aid because we have someone who is working abroad.)

Women, children, persons with disabilities, and other historically marginalized sectors were among the most vulnerable. Accessing relief often meant long walks or difficult travel. Evacuation centers were frequently ill-equipped, lacking gender-inclusive facilities such as private restrooms and safe spaces for women and children.

Voices that endured

Four years later, survivors continue to share stories that blend pain with resilience.

“Kusog kaayong hangin ani. Grabe! Mabolo ko stay aning panahona ai. Adto mi mag-charge sa IT Park kay walay kurente one month,” recalled Jane España, referring to the prolonged power outage that followed Odette’s landfall.

(The wind was really strong in this one. I stayed in Mabolo at that time. We have to charge our gadgets at IT Park for one month because there was no power.)

READ: 3 days after #OdettePH: Long queues still seen near banks, gas stations, grocery stores

Another survivor, Kimfekhusha Flores, contrasted Odette with more recent disasters:“Arang-arang gyud ning Odette sa una kay hangin atong kontra… Karon tubig na gyud, wa na gyud kay makita bisan haligi usa kabook.”

(Odette was better before because it was only the wind that we have to face…now it is water, nothing could be seen even the walls, what was left was only one.)

Still, she added: “Cge lang, survive man gihapon… Happy 4 years gihapon, Odette—nakalahutay gihapon mi.”

(But it is all right still…Happy 4 years still, Odette we can still endure it.)

READ: Odette survivors receive long-delayed housing assistance

Delayed aid, long-awaited relief

In Ubay, Bohol, government housing assistance came more than a year after Super Typhoon Odette flattened entire communities.

In March 2023, the National Housing Authority (NHA) distributed cash assistance to families who lost their homes, with 2,250 households from barangays Casate, Bood, Poblacion, Tapon, and Cacambugan receiving P10,000 each under the NHA Special Emergency Housing Assistance Program.

Bohol Gov. Aris Aumentado said Ubay was the first local government unit in the province to receive the assistance, based on data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC).

Records from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office showed that Odette destroyed at least 80,000 houses in Ubay, underscoring the scale of devastation and the limits of the aid provided.

In Cebu, relief for Odette-hit families has taken even longer.

After years of waiting, the Cebu provincial government is finally set to receive P712 million in housing assistance that had earlier been returned to the National Treasury, following a stalled aid program that left thousands of displaced families without the support they were promised.

READ: Cebu Province to get back P712M Odette housing aid after years of delay

On November 20, 2025, the NHA confirmed it had approved Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s request to reinstate the unused funds, which are intended to benefit 72,209 households whose homes were destroyed during Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

Baricuatro said NHA General Manager Joeben Tai personally informed her, upon the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., that the funds would be released to Cebu in December 2025.

The reinstatement was a significant reversal after years of bureaucratic gridlock, rooted in disagreements between the NHA and the previous Capitol administration over how the housing assistance should be distributed.

Odette was the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2021, and scientists warn that such extreme weather events are likely to become more frequent and intense as the climate crisis worsens, particularly in the Global South.

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