Wet Christmas: LPA may enter PAR on Friday, says Pagasa

Pagasa reports a rainy holiday season ahead. | PNA file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The state weather bureau said rains may affect Cebu and parts of the country as we celebrate Christmas next week and this may last until New Year.

Engr. Al Quiblat, Weather Services Chief of Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD), said they are currently monitoring a Low Pressure Area (LPA) that is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) from December 15 to 28.

However, Quiblat said there is low likelihood that the LPA will develop into a tropical cyclone.

READ: La Niña to bring above-normal rains until February: Pagasa

“We are expecting a low pressure area within PAR after this Friday,” he said.

“We are expecting a wet Christmas, with periods of rain until New Year,” Quiblat added during a news forum on Tuesday, December 16.

READ: What a ‘short-lived’ La Niña really means for Cebu

Pagasa forecast that one to two more tropical cyclones may enter the country before the year ends.

Weather outlook for the week

Meanwhile, fair weather is expected in Cebu until Friday, December 19, with low to moderate chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

Read: More storms, rain triggered by La Niña – Pagasa

“Based on our forecast today and for the next 24 hours, easterlies are affecting the Visayas. When easterlies affect an area, they can bring either bad or good weather conditions,” Quiblat said.

A mostly cloudy weather may prevail over the weekend due to the trough of the LPA that is currently being monitored outside PAR.

“Dili ta kompyansa. Katong si Tino ug uban pang bagyo, nagsugod pud to og low chance until ni high chance of tropical cyclone formation,” Quiblat stressed.

(We should not be complacent. Storms like Tino and other cyclones also started with a low chance before developing into a high chance of tropical cyclone formation.)

La Niña

Pagasa has previously declared the start of La Niña in the country, which is expected to persist until the first quarter of 2026.

“La Niña is usually associated with above-normal rainfall conditions across most areas of the country during the last quarter of the year and early months of the following year,” read part of the advisory released on December 4.

As holiday travel and outdoor activities increase, the public is advised to stay vigilant and to monitor official weather updates.

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