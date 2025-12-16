PDLs food budget of P25 per day eyed to be increased to P68

| File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in Cebu Province only have ₱25 a day for meals, which has pushed the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) to propose an increase in the budget.

Dr. Felipe Montejo, the new CPDRC jail warden, said this allocation has been in place since the former administration.

“Ang budget sa karon kay ₱25 per inmate per day, [gikan pa na] sa previous administration (The current budget is ₱25 per inmate per day, carried over from the previous administration),” he shared during a news forum on Tuesday, December 16.

READ: Negros prisoners seek hike in budget for food, meds

With three meals a day, this means PDLs food budget is just about ₱8 per meal.

“Dira na mogawas ang initiative sa atong mess officer ana (This is where the initiative of our mess officer comes in),” Montejo said.

Proposal to increase

Montejo shared that he has since proposed to increase the food budget to ₱68 per day.

“Kinahanglan na isaka ni siya para makakaon og maayo ug nutritious na pagkaon ang atong mga PDL (This needs to be increased so our PDLs can have proper and nutritious meals),” he said.

At the national level, PDLs in jails run by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the Bureau of Corrections have a daily meal allowance of ₱70 each.

The jail warden added that the proposal has already reached the Cebu Provincial Board and will likely take effect in 2026 once approved.

“Humana mi og discuss [with the Board] and for implementation na siguro (We have already discussed this with the Board, and it is likely for implementation),” Montejo said.

READ: Cebu jails: The challenge of stopping drug trade inside

Rehabilitation programs

Meanwhile, Montejo said that aside from increasing the PDLs food budget, he also shared about his new plans to improve the rehabilitation efforts in the center.

Among this is the implementation of the Therapeutic Modality Program, which helps PDLs improve their mental, emotional, and social well-being through counseling, skills training, and rehabilitative activities.

Education programs, including the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and vocational courses from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), are also available.

READ: Recaptured city jail inmate complains of ‘bad food’

“Niconnect ko sa TESDA para maka income sad sila kung naa nay skills, pareha anang carpentry or electrical skills, para ig gawas nila naa na silay knowledge and makakuha sad silag livelihood,” he said.

(I coordinated with TESDA so they can also earn an income once they acquire skills, like in carpentry or electrical work, giving them knowledge and livelihood opportunities upon release.)

The CPDRC currently houses 977 PDLs out of its 1,500-person capacity. Most are charged with serious crimes such as drug trafficking, possession of contraband, murder, rape, and other major offenses.

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