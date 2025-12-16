Cebu traffic during the holiday season: Practical ways to get around the city

Traffic along Archbishop Reyes Avenue in Cebu City. | CDN Digital photo

Cebu, Philippines–The holiday season brings a festive mood to Cebu, but it also brings heavier traffic on the road.

From early December until after New Year, major roads across Metro Cebu experience longer travel times due to shopping rush, company parties, increased provincial arrivals, and road activities.

READ: Tips: How to avoid getting stuck in Cebu City’s holiday traffic rush

Knowing what causes Cebu traffic during the holidays and how to plan around it can help commuters, motorists, and even pedestrians move more efficiently.

Why Cebu traffic gets worse during the holidays?

Several factors contribute to holiday traffic in Cebu.

One is the Increased vehicle volume, as families shop, attend Christmas parties, and other gatherings.

Then there’s mall-centric congestion, as Cebu is home to some of the biggest malls.

Port and terminal traffic also contribute due to higher passenger volume during the holiday season.

Then of course there are road works and closures often scheduled before year-end.

Tips on how to get around the city without getting caught up in Cebu traffic

Adjust travel time. Doing this can be one of the most effective ways to deal with Cebu traffic. Travel before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m. if possible.

or if possible. Schedule errands on weekday mornings instead of weekends. Allow extra buffer time for December travel, especially near malls and ports.

Use traffic and navigation apps. Check apps before leaving to avoid congested areas. Monitor secondary roads, not just highways, for alternative routes.

Consider public transport and ride-sharing . During peak holiday dates, driving isn’t always the fastest option. Jeepneys, buses, and modern PUVs may move faster in dense areas while motorcycle taxis can reduce travel time for short trips. Ride-hailing apps help avoid parking issues in crowded districts.

During peak holiday dates, driving isn’t always the fastest option. Jeepneys, buses, and modern PUVs may move faster in dense areas while motorcycle taxis can reduce travel time for short trips. Ride-hailing apps help avoid parking issues in crowded districts. Stay updated on traffic advisories. Local traffic updates can change daily during the holidays. Follow Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO) and LGU pages. Watch for announcements (including from CDN Digital, of course) on road closures, rerouting, and traffic schemes. Staying informed helps avoid unexpected delays.

Holiday traffic in Cebu is seasonal and predictable. Planning ahead, adjusting schedules, and using available tools can help commuters manage the congestion more effectively.

By understanding Cebu traffic patterns during the holidays and taking proactive steps, moving around the city becomes more manageable—even during the busiest time of the year.