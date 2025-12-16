Argao buy-bust: Four arrested in early morning operations

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested four men and seized suspected shabu worth at least P27, 200 in two separate buy-bust operations conducted early on Tuesday morning, December 16, in Argao, Cebu.

Authorities said the operations were conducted based on verified intelligence information and form part of their continuing efforts to curb illegal drug activities in Argao and nearby areas.

The first operation, carried out at around 1:40 a.m. in Barangay Lengigon, led to the arrest of two men. One of the arrested suspects was from Barangay Lengigon while the other one was from Barangay Mompeller, both in Argao town.

READ: Argao police arrest Region VII Top 5 Most Wanted and armed cohort

Authorities recovered one sachet of suspected shabu during the buy-bust operation, along with 17 additional sachets believed to contain the illegal substance and the P500 marked money.

Police estimated the seized drugs from the Lengigon operation to weigh about two grams, with a total estimated value of P13,600.

Second buy-bust in Brgy. Talaytay

A few hours later or at about 3:05 a.m., a second buy-bust operation was conducted in Barangay Talaytay where two more male suspects were also arrested.

The suspects were residents of Barangay Langtad, Argao and Barangay Magcagong in the neighboring Sibonga town.

During the operation, authorities recovered a sachet of suspected shabu, together with 19 other sachets that were recovered form the possession of the suspects along with the P500 buy-bust money.

The suspected shabu seized from the Talaytay operation was also valued at approximately P13,600.

Charges being prepared

All of the four suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of the Argao Municipal Police Station while the police prepare for the filing of complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them.

Meanwhile, the confiscated shabu were turned over to the Cebu Provincial Forensic Unit for chemical examination and proper disposition.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP