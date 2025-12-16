Bondi Beach shooting: Police investigating gunmen’s visit to Philippines before attack

Belongings of members of the Jewish community are seen at the scene of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 15, 2025. Two gunmen who shot and killed 15 people at a Jewish celebration on Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach were a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son, Australian police said. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

Sydney, Australia–Australian police said they were investigating why a father and son travelled to the Philippines a month before carrying out a mass shooting at Bondi Beach.

A father and son opened fire on crowds celebrating Hanukkah at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, killing 15 people and wounding dozens more. The victims included a 10-year-old girl, a Holocaust survivor and a local rabbi.

READ: Australia’s Bondi Beach attack: What we know about it

“The reasons why they went to the Philippines, and the purpose of that, and where they went, is under investigation at the moment,” New South Wales Police commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters.

Police said a key focus of the investigation is a recent trip to the Philippines by 24-year-old Naveed Akram, one of the suspected attackers.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the attack was driven by “Islamic State ideology

“It would appear that this was motivated by Islamic State ideology,” Albanese told national broadcaster ABC, adding that the world has long grappled with the spread of such “hateful ideology.”

Albanese said Akram had come to the attention of Australia’s intelligence agency in 2019 — but he was not considered an imminent threat at the time.

“He was drawn to their attention because of his association with others.

“Two of the people he was associated with were charged and went to jail, but he was not seen at that time to be a person of interest.”

Carrying long-barrelled guns, they peppered the beach with bullets for 10 minutes before police shot and killed 50-year-old father Sajid.

Naveed was arrested and is now in a coma in hospital with serious injuries, under police guard.

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