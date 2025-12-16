Teodoro: Claims that fishers wielded knives at CCG a ‘blatant lie’

This handout video grab released and taken on August 11, 2025 by the Philippine Coast Guard shows an incident between a Chinese Navy vessel (far L, bow pictured) and a Chinese Coast Guard ship (2nd L) as seen from a Philippine fisheries boat near Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.| File photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Tuesday called “blatant lies” the claim of the Chinese foreign ministry regarding the incident in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, which injured Filipino fisherfolk.

Three Filipino fishers were injured when Chinese forces fired water cannons to drive them away from the shoal on Friday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Saturday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, however, offered a different version of the event, without mentioning the water cannon incident and framing the operations as “legitimate, lawful, professional, restrained and beyond reproach” to uphold what he said is China’s “indisputable sovereignty” there.

Guo, on Monday, further said that Filipino fishing boats “conducted dangerous maneuvers including veering suddenly off course” and “even threatened China Coast Guard (CCG) officers with knives.”

“The attempt by the spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to justify these actions by invoking ‘indisputable sovereignty’ and peddling blatant lies like ‘knife-wielding’ fishermen is not supported by facts and evidence,” Teodoro said in a statement.

Fisherfolk themselves recorded videos of the Chinese harassment in Escoda Shoal using water cannons before being rescued by PCG.

Aside from being a fisherfolk destination, Escoda Shoal serves as the rendezvous point for Filipino vessels carrying out resupply missions, being very close to the naval outpost BRP Sierra Madre aground in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, one of the main flashpoints of tensions between Manila and Beijing.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, but Manila brought the matter to an international court, which ruled in its favor on sovereign rights in 2016.

Beijing’s latest actions at Escoda Shoal to assert this claim were met with condemnation from other countries, including Manila’s sole treaty ally, Washington, with the State Department calling its moves “increasingly dangerous.”

Guo dismissed Washington’s condemnation, calling it “provocative,” while stressing that the country is not a party to the dispute.

Teodoro rejected this, saying the international community has a “legitimate interest” in speaking out on matters about a vital international waterway like the West Philippine Sea.

“Unlike China, we in the Philippines don’t silence dissent with violence and intimidation,” he said.

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