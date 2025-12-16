Move to convert 600 electric vehicles into taxi units slammed

Around 600 electric vehicles are parked in Brgy. Mambaling in Cebu City. These units would be converted to taxis and would ply the roads in Cebu. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Taxi operators in Cebu expressed their opposition in allowing around 600 electric vehicles to be converted into taxi units that would operate in the province.

The United Cebu Taxi Operators Association Inc., headed by its President Chito Obeso, said that they were shocked by the arrival of the electric vehicle units that were parked at Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City.

Due to this, they inquired at the office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) regarding its presence.

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No new franchises

Obeso said that LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. told them that they did not issue additional franchises due to vehicle congestion in Cebu.

But on November 18 this year, Memorandum Circular 2025-50 came out entitled “Additional Taxi Slots for Metro Manila, including MUCEP Area and Other Areas using Electric Vehicles.”

The memorandum took effect immediately after its issuance.

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Shocked by issuance of memo

Obeso said that they were shocked with the issuance of the memorandum circular and they immediately wrote a letter to LTFRB and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to expressed their opposition.

They argued that no public consultation was made before the entry of the 600 electric taxi units. They also believed that these would only make traffic congestion worse.

Aside from that, they said that no study was also made on whether the electric taxi was better compared to the traditional ones.

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Not against EVs but …

Obeso, however, clarified that they were not against electric vehicles because they were also dreaming of acquiring one in line with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA).

Under the law, public transport operators are required to have at least 5% of electric vehicles in their units.

But Obeso said that adding new units would only aggravate the already worsening traffic congestion.

He said that they were not against the entry of electric vehicles, but the operators, who would utilize them should already have an existing franchise.

This is so that the number of taxi units operating in Cebu would be maintained.

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Gov’s help

Obesa said that they also planned to meet with Governor Pamela Baricuatro to ask her assistance on the issue.

The group will also have a dialogue with LTFRB-7 next week.

He added that they were already planning their next moves to prevent the implementation of the memorandum circular.

He said that they were not against the entry of electric vehicles, but the operators, who would utilize them should already have an existing franchise.

This is so that the number of taxi units operating in Cebu would be maintained.

that they would not using in order to maintain the number of taxi units operating in Cebu.

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