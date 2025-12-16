Cebu City to release ₱7K as incentive for each temporary worker

The Cebu City Hall | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Casual and job order workers of the Cebu City government will each receive P7,000 as gratuity in time for Christmas.

This developed after the City Council approved Supplemental Budget No. 3 (SB-3) where the city will source the yearend incentive, clearing the way for its release.

Cebu City employs more than 4,000 personnel, including over 2,000 casual employees and about 1,000 job order workers. Many have been anxiously waiting for clarity about their yearend benefits.

No bonus

Mayor Nestor Archival clarified on Tuesday, December 16, that the incentive is not a Christmas bonus. But it is gratuity pay that strictly complies with national regulations governing benefits for non-regular government workers.

“We are not allowed to give job order workers bonuses. But we offer gratuity. President Marcos said P7,000 is available. We can release P5,000 with an additional P2,000,” the mayor said in a press conference.

“We cannot call it a bonus actually,” Archival said, adding that the distribution of bonuses to job order workers is technically prohibited.

READ: Cebu City hall bonus still in limbo, SB3 awaits Council action

The mayor explained that the city initially announced a P5,000 incentive. But it decided to add P2,000 to the amount to satisfy the P7,000 gratuity pay authorized by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. under Administrative Order (AO) No. 39.

Archival also apologized for the earlier use of the term “bonus,” stressing that the city never intended to mislead workers.

“It is a matter of terminology. I’m sorry for that. Whatever is mandated—gratuity or SRI (service recognition incentive)—that is what we will give. Instead of a Christmas bonus, it’s gratuity pay,” he said.

Pre-Christmas release

The mayor welcomed the City Council’s approval of SB-3. It allows the city, he said, to fast-track the release of the gratuity pay and other incentives.

“I’m very happy that the council approved Supplemental Budget 3. Now that it’s approved, we will do our best to expedite [the incentive’s] release so that workers can use it this Christmas,” Archival said.

Archival said the city’s action ensured that Cebu City’s temporary workers receive the maximum amount allowed under national policy.

The benefit may be modest, he said, but it is meant to recognize the contributions of the workers.

He acknowledged that many of them continued reporting for duty despite personal losses and economic strain.

The council approved SB-3 during a special session on December 12 under Acting Vice Mayor Winston Pepito as presiding officer. The councilors had adopted the committee report endorsing the measure. Archival had certified the supplemental budget as urgent.

SB-3 amounts to more than P1.64 billion and consists of P144.5 million in the General Fund Proper and P1.49 billion in subsidies and special accounts. Its approval also unlocked funding for bonuses for regular employees. The supplemental budget moreover supports long-delayed hospital upgrades, housing-related land acquisition, and post-typhoon rehabilitation programs.

Presidential order

The P7,000 gratuity pay is anchored on AO No. 39 that President Marcos signed. The order authorizes a one-time gratuity pay of up to P7,000 for contract of service and job order workers in government for the fiscal year 2025.

Under the order, workers with at least four months of satisfactory service as of December 15 are entitled to the full P7,000. Meanwhile, those with shorter service periods are eligible for prorated amounts.

The order also encourages local government units to adopt similar measures for non-regular employees, subject to budget availability.

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