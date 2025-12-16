Cebu City checkpoint arrest yields gun, shabu in Brgy. Inayawan

Suspected shabu and an illegal firearm was recovered from 25-year-old alias “Etching” who was apprehended by personnel of Inayawan Police Station at a checkpoint along F. Jaca Street on Sunday. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly possessing illegal drugs and an unlicensed firearm during a checkpoint operation in Barangay Inayawan on Sunday night, December 14.

The arrest happened at around 9:30 p.m. along F. Jaca Street, where personnel of Inayawan Police Station were conducting a routine checkpoint when they flagged down a motorcycle rider for not wearing a crash helmet, police said.

READ: Capitol: Checkpoints ensure safety of volunteers to quake-hit towns

Checkpoint arrest

According to the police report, officers asked a certain alias “Etching,” to present his driver’s license and vehicle documents.

While retrieving his wallet from his back pocket, two medium-sized plastic packs containing suspected shabu reportedly fell to the ground in plain view of the arresting officers.

The discovery prompted police to place the suspect under arrest.

A subsequent body search conducted incidental to the arrest led to the recovery of a .22 caliber revolver loaded with three live rounds, which authorities said was tucked near his groin area.

Police added that Etching failed to present any documents authorizing him to possess or carry the firearm.

Confiscated from the Cebu City checkpoint suspect were the loaded revolver and the two plastic packs of suspected shabu.

Suspect’s account

In an interview on Tuesday, December 16, Etching admitted that the illegal drugs belonged to him and said he bought them for personal use. He denied selling illegal drugs.

He also acknowledged that he was not wearing a helmet at the time he was flagged down and claimed he did not initially notice the checkpoint.

READ: 3 men, including Cebu student, arrested for illegal firearms possession

“Sa amoa ra ko gikan unya mao’y pagmata nako. Mukaon unta ko padung sa larangan unya wa man ko kabantay nga naa’y checkpoint, gisita ko,” Etching said.

The suspect further told police that the firearm was intended for self-defense, adding that he had no known enemies or ongoing conflicts.

He said he was unemployed and claimed he used winnings from “scatter,” an online gambling game, to buy illegal drugs.

Etching also said that this was not his first time being arrested and that he had previously been implicated in an attempted murder case during a riot.

READ: PNP HPG to bolster checkpoints ahead of 2025 holiday season

Custody and charges

As of this writing, alias “Etching” remains in police custody while documentation is being completed for the filing of formal charges.

THe Cebu City checkpoint suspect is facing complaints for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and drug possession charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The seized firearm and suspected drugs have been turned over for proper examination and disposition as part of the ongoing investigation.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP