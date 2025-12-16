Bondi Beach shooting suspect entered PH as ‘Indian national’

People visit Bondi Beach in Sydney on Dec. 16, 2025, two days after the shooting. A father-and-son team toting long-barrelled guns shot and killed 15 people including a 10-year-old girl at the beach on December 14, with authorities labelling it an antisemitic terrorist attack on a Jewish festival. | AFP photo

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities here confirmed that the father and son allegedly behind one of Australia’s deadliest mass shootings spent nearly the entire month of November in the Philippines.

The father, they said, entered the country as an “Indian national”.

Sajid Akram and his son Naveed, who allegedly killed 15 people and wounded dozens of others at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, entered the Philippines on November 1. They listed the southern province of Davao as their final destination.

“Sajid Akram, 50, Indian national, and Naveed Akram, 24, Australian national, arrived in the Philippines together last November 1, 2025 from Sydney, Australia,” Bureau of Immigration (BI) spokeswoman Dana Sandoval told AFP.

READ: Bondi Beach gunmen had possible Islamic State links, says ABC

“Both reported Davao as their final destination. They left the country on November 28, 2025 on a connecting flight from Davao to Manila, with Sydney as their final destination.”

Police and military sources had earlier told reporters they were still in the process of confirming the duo’s presence in the country.

Radicalized

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday that the two men had likely been radicalized by “Islamic State ideology”.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday acknowledged reports of the shooter’s possible links to terrorist groups.

“Matters involving the movements of foreign nationals and potential terrorist links are being closely coordinated through the appropriate government agencies,” said AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla in a statement.

IS-linked groups have maintained presence in Mindanao. They have launched sporadic terror attacks like bombings.

READ: Bondi Beach attack: Australian probers eye suspects’ Philippines trip

History of Islamist insurgencies

The southern island of Mindanao, home to Davao province, has a long history of Islamist insurgencies against central government rule.

Pro-Islamic State Maute and Abu Sayyaf militants — including foreign and local fighters — held Mindanao’s Marawi under siege in 2017.

However, the Philippine military wrested back the ruined city after a five-month battle.

The fighting claimed more than 1,000 lives and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Insurgent activity in Mindanao has significantly abated in the years since. But the Philippine army continues to hunt leaders of groups deemed to be “terrorists”. With a report from John Eric Mendoza/INQUIRER.net

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