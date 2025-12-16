Moalboal: Tourists told to transact with accredited guides only

Tourists going snorkeling in Moalboal are reminded to only transact with accredited snorkeling guides so that they could avoid being overcharged for the service. | Moalboal Dagway sa Paraiso FB page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Moalboal reminded tourists to only transact to accredited snorkeling guides of the town.

The Moalboal Tourism Office issued this advisory after they received complaints against scammers and guides asking for a huge amount of payment.

READ: Moalboal named Top 3 Best Dive Destination in Philippine Tourism Awards

Tourist guides with permits

The town urged tourists to only look for guides with valid permits issued by the local government unit.

They added that this would ensure the tourist safety, proper briefing, and protection of the town’s marine life.

READ: Moalboal tourism office warns tourists: Beware of fraudulent tour, hotel bookings

Snorkeling guides

Currently, the town has around 145 Department of Tourism (DOT) trained snorkeling guides and 135 non-trained snorkeling guides.

Those who would want to access the details of registered guides in Moalboal were urged to scan the QR code posted in the Moalboal Tourism Office Facebook page.

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Earlier, Mayor Inocentes Cabaron urged the public to safeguard the municipality’s globally renowed marine biodiversity and ensure visitors safety through securing the services of only accredited local guides for water-based and marine activities.

Safety is our top priority

“Every visitor’s safety is our top priority, and protecting our marine environment is just as vital,” Cabaron said.

READ: Pipe Dream: Bring in 50 million foreign tourists to the Philippines

“By working only with accredited local guides, tourists help preserve Moalboal’s underwater treasures, while enjoying safe, well-managed experiences,” he added.

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