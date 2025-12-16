Sinulog 2026 gets P10M Capitol subsidy

The Cebu Provincial Capitol. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Government will give a P10 million subsidy for Sinulog 2026.

Mayor Nestor Archival announced on Tuesday, December 16, that the provincial government had committed the P10 million financial assistance to help bankroll major activities and logistical requirements for Sinulog 2026.

The subsidy, Archival said, will support the festival’s overall preparations, including staging, security, and other operational needs, as organizers ramp up efforts for a larger, reunited Sinulog after years of division between city- and Capitol-led celebrations.

READ: Sinulog 2026 allows gender-nonconforming dancers to wear women’s costumes

The P10 million support follows the P33 million contribution released by the Provincial Government for Sinulog 2025, the largest amount the Capitol has given to Cebu City for the festival since the Covid-19 pandemic.

That release came after the Sinulog Grand Parade returned to its pre-pandemic route, and the Ritual Showdown was again held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) from the South Road Properties (SRP).

READ: Cebu to welcome up to 1,000 pilgrims in Sinulog 2026 Devotee City

Same subsidy scheme for contingents

On top of the provincial subsidy, Cebu City will maintain the same subsidy structure used in Sinulog 2025, despite budget cuts and ongoing fundraising efforts.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, a member of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Committee, earlier confirmed that Cebu City will continue granting P1 million to Cebu City–based contingents and P1.5 million to out-of-town groups, including those from Cebu Province.

“In terms of subsidy, the Cebu City government will give P1 million to Cebu City–based contingents. Out-of-town, including the province, is P1.5 million. Mahatag siya (This will be released), hopefully this month,” Tumulak said in a previous interview.

The subsidies are intended to cover rising pre-festival expenses, including costumes, choreography, music, props, and transportation costs that typically peak in the weeks leading up to the January festivities.

Preparations now 60% complete

Tumulak said preparations for Sinulog 2026 are now about 60 percent complete, with contingents, barangays, and municipalities finalizing their performances.

“As of now, base sa percentage preparation, naa nata sa (we are at) 60 percent,” he said.

He added that the main stage at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is nearly finished, with only the landing area left to be completed, while backup power systems are already in place.

“Gamay na lang gyud. Marketing na lang gyud because we have to raise funds,” Tumulak said, noting that organizers are intensifying fundraising efforts to close remaining budget gaps.

(We are almost done with the preparations. We only needed to focus on our marketing because we have to raise funds.)

Budget cuts, private support

Sinulog organizers have tightened spending after Cebu City trimmed SFI’s budget from P90 million to P78 million, redirecting funds to communities affected by Typhoon Tino.

“We requested the marketing team to raise more funds kay nakita nato nga ang expenses dako kaayo (we saw the big expenses),” Tumulak said.

He noted that private individuals and sponsors have since stepped in to help support the festival’s requirements.

“Mas nindot karon kay nitabang ang mga private individuals,” he said.

(It is much better now because private individuals are helping us.)

Safety measures, prizes unchanged

For crowd management and safety, the city will deploy more mobile bleachers along the parade route, particularly to assist children, seniors, and persons with disabilities in case of emergencies.

“Naa tay ipamutang nga mobile bleachers along the Sinulog route — mas daghan ni karon,” Tumulak said, adding that parties and side events will be restricted outside the official parade route. The route will remain the same as in 2025.

(We will be putting up mobile bleachers along the Sinulog route – we will have more this time.)

Archival earlier confirmed that the P3 million grand prize for the Ritual Showdown will remain unchanged.

“Ang ako lang, the same ka successful pero gamay ang gasto,” the mayor said.

(We will have the same successful Sinulog, but it’s going to be less costly.)

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