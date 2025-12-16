Southwestern University PHINMA honors the Legacy of PHINMA Network’s Founder Ramon V. Del Rosario with its newly inaugurated building

Realizing its commitment of making lives better through education, Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA marked another milestone with the inauguration of the ten-storey Ramon V. Del Rosario (RVR) Building on December 12, 2025.

With the inauguration of the Ramon V. Del Rosario Building, SWU PHINMA solidifies its role as a leading institution committed to inclusive and impactful excellence.

The event celebrated not only the new structure but also the enduring vision of the late Ambassador Ramon V. Del Rosario, whose principles of integrity, service, and nation-building are the driving force behind the PHINMA Education Network.

A beacon of inclusive and impactful excellence

The RVR Building stands as a physical manifestation of SWU PHINMA’s ambitious vision: to be an accessible, impactful, and world-class university.

PHINMA Chairman & CEO Ramon R. Del Rosario Jr. articulated that the primary purpose of the new facility is twofold. Firstly, it represents the institution’s unwavering commitment to the city saying, “The new building is another indication of our commitment to Cebu and our desire to upgrade our facilities so that we can offer the best quality of education at a reasonable price to our market.”

Secondly, as a building primarily dedicated to classrooms, it directly addresses the university’s rapid growth. With an increasing enrollment, the RVR Building expands capacity to accommodate more students, particularly the freshmen who will use the space most frequently. This expansion is critical to fulfilling the mission of providing world-class education access to lower- and middle-income families, ensuring the university remains a powerful force for social mobility.

This sentiment was echoed by the University President, Chito B. Salazar during his opening remarks, “Our dream is also to build Southwestern University PHINMA into an accessible world-class university. To provide access to those who need a world-class education more than most.” He also highlighted the importance of community in the university’s vision, “Our complete dream is to build SWU PHINMA into an impactful world-class university, where the work we do, community outreach, social programs, our graduates, and even our research, is designed to address the problems and challenges of the communities around us, and provide immediate solutions.”

A legacy that lives on

The dedication of the building to Ambassador Ramon V. Del Rosario pays tribute to his founding principle: that business should be a force for good, not just for profit. Maria Teresa “Pinky” del Rosario Zeller, daughter of Ramon V. Del Rosario shared her pride in the tribute, noting that it connects the university to the memory of his father, who founded PHINMA 70 years ago with the mission to improve the lives of Filipinos.

She highlighted, “This building, the Ramon Midal-Rosario Building, is not just a tribute to his name. It is a living expression of something he cared deeply about, education as a privilege that must be shared.” “Our father believed that education is not something we pursue for ourselves alone. We pursue it so that children, no matter where they come from, can have a chance, so they can have choices, so they can have a future,” she added.

Architect Miguel Andres “Andoy” Salcedo of 260 Architects designed the building to embody these values. The structure is intended to be a “lantern for learning, wisdom, and hope,” featuring honest, strong materials and an open design to foster conversation and reflection. Furthermore, it incorporates sustainable measures, notably utilizing solar power, aligning with the company’s commitment to efficiency and a green future across all its campuses.

Measurable impact and future forward

The university’s success highlights the effectiveness of its mission. Christopher “Happy” A. Tan, Country Head of PHINMA Education Philippines, cited recent stellar board exam results, including 14 top-notchers in one nursing exam and a 100% passing rate for Occupational Therapy, as evidence of academic excellence.

Beyond academics, the university measures its impact by graduate employability, reporting that approximately 80% of its students find employment within the first year of graduation. This metric is key to confirming that SWU PHINMA is successfully empowering students from less privileged backgrounds to build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

The RVR Building symbolizes this continuity—a commitment to keep investing in education to transform communities. It reinforces the ethos that true leadership is measured not only by accomplishments, but “by the impact one makes in the lives of others, creating opportunities, transforming communities, and inspiring service.”

A legacy forged in education

With the inauguration of the Ramon V. Del Rosario Building, SWU PHINMA solidifies its role as a leading institution committed to inclusive and impactful excellence. The new structure ensures that as the university grows, its focus remains fixed on its ethical core: empowering the Filipino youth, especially those most in need.

As Ms. Zeller passionately shared, the building will be a place where young people recognize that “privilege is not ownership. It is the responsibility. What we are given, we must share.” This newest addition to the Southwestern University PHINMA campus ensures that RVR’s legacy of using management and entrepreneurship for nation-building will be carried forward by every student who walks through its halls.