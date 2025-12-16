Cebu City police warns public on banned firecrackers, pyrotechnics

Various kinds of firecrackers on display near the bay walk at Cebu City’s South Road Properties | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the holiday season fast approaching, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) reminded residents that the nationwide ban on specific firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices strictly applies here.

Authorities have stepped up inspections as they urged the public to avoid using fireworks altogether.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) had announced that the following types of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices (FCPDs) are prohibited for sale, possession, and use across the country:

Overweight firecrackers – those containing more than ⅓ teaspoon or more than 0.2 gram of net explosive content

Oversized firecrackers – such as super lolo, giant whistle bomb, atomic big triangle, and similar variants

Mixtures of sulfur and/or phosphorous with chlorates

Class 4 fireworks, which are restricted exclusively to licensed pyrotechnicians and fireworks display operators

Fuse-type firecrackers, the PNP also clarified, must not burn for less than three or more than six seconds, in accordance with safety regulations.

READ: Cebu City police to deploy hundreds to secure Misa de Gallo

Banned firecrackers, pyrotechnics

Authorities placed the following items under a nationwide ban:

Watusi

Lolo Thunder

Pop pop

Atomic Triangle

Pla-pla

Mother Rockets

Piccolo

Goodbye Philippines

Five Star

Goodbye Delima

Giant Bawang

Goodbye Napoles

Giant Whistle Bomb

Coke-in-Can

Atomic Bomb

Bin Laden

Large-size Judas Belt

Pillbox

Super Lolo

Kabasi

Goodbye Bading

Super Yolanda

Boga

Kwiton

Hello Columbia

Tuna

GPH Nuclear

Special

Goodbye Chismosa

King Kong

Dart Bomb

All overweight and oversized FCPDs

All imported finished products

All unlabeled locally made FCPDs

Other types of firecrackers with names or brands equivalent to those listed as prohibited

Warning to buyers, sellers

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños, CCPO information officer strongly discouraged residents from buying firecrackers, not only in Cebu City but across Central Visayas.

“Kung pwede, likayan nato ang mopalit ta ani nga mga pabuto. Siguro, instead nga mag-celebrate ta using sa mga pabuto, pwede i-divert nato sa lain lang kay instead nga magsaulog ta sa Kapaskuhan o mosugat sa bag-ong tuig, basin problema pa atoang masugatan. So likayan lang unta kung mahimo,” he said In an interview on Tuesday, December 16.

(“If possible, let us refrain from buying these firecrackers and pyrotechnics. Perhaps, instead of celebrating using them, we can divert our energies elsewhere. Instead of celebrating Christmas or welcoming the new year, we might encounter problems. Let us avoid [using the banned items] if possible.”)

He warned that vendors caught selling banned firecrackers or operating without permits will face confiscation of their goods and criminal charges.

“Once nga makit-an nato nga duna sila’y violation, example wala’y permit, automatically confiscated ang ilahang mga pabuto nga gibaligya, at the same time, ma-filean sila og kaso under sa Republic Act No. 7183 (An Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture and Use of Firecrackers and Other Pyrotechnic Devices),” Los Baños said.

(“Once we see that they committed violations, for example selling without a permit, we will automatically seixe the items on sale. At the same time, they will face charges under Republic Act No. 7183”).

For those who insist on using fireworks, police advise that they avoid lighting them near homes and crowded areas to prevent fires and injuries.

READ: Cebu City to release ₱7K as incentive for each temporary worker

Inspections, designated sale areas

Los Baños added that inspections of firecracker vendors are part of ongoing police work.

He said the Regional Civil Security Unit in Central Visayas is primarily tasked with inspecting fireworks sellers, while local police stations will also verify whether retailers have valid permits.

He stressed that selling fireworks is not allowed in random locations. Cebu City has designated sale areas, such as the South Road Properties, where vendors may display products.

Authorities also urged residents to report any illegal sale, display, or use of banned firecrackers to the nearest police station. This is part of civic efforts to prevent fires and injuries during the holidays.

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