More than just Christmas trees: How shared heritage unites communities this holiday season

The Christmas season is the most anticipated time of the year, a period when institutions channel their inner creativity to convey powerful messages of joy and hope. This year, however, amidst the recent challenges faced by our country, the celebrations took on a deeper, more profound meaning: emphasizing history, unity, and resilience.

The greatest gift this Christmas is the collective strength of the Filipino people, shining brightly for all to see.

The ceremonial tree lighting events across the country became more than mere displays of festivity; they were moving reaffirmations of the Filipino spirit, rooted in tradition and driven by Bayanihan (communal unity). Here is how local establishments wove their unique heritage and commitment to charity into this year’s holiday narratives.

A Commitment to Compassion: The Strength of Unity

Seda Hotels: ‘The Joy That Brings Us Together’

At Seda Hotels, the holiday spirit was amplified by a shared purpose under the theme, “The Joy That Brings Us Together.” This emphasized the crucial role of togetherness in navigating difficult times, with both Filipino-inspired trees serving as warm, welcoming beacons.

The commitment went beyond décor:

Seda Central Bloc spread hope directly to the youth by providing donations to students at Becerril Elementary School.

Seda Ayala Center Cebu used its ceremony to highlight charity partners, including the Smile Train Philippines Foundation, Inc. and Gasa sa Gugma – Home for the Dying Destitutes.

The hotel group’s message was clear: the greatest gift is the strength found in supporting those who need it most.

One Tectona: Kahayag ug Paglaum

The Duros Group of Companies similarly honored the unbreakable spirit of the Filipino people in the face of adversity. Its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony centered on the theme, “Kahayag ug Paglaum” (Light and Hope), bringing a renewed sense of purpose to its employees and the communities it serves.

This sentiment was tangibly demonstrated by the company’s humanitarian arm, Duros Care, which continues to mobilize relief efforts. Among its initiatives, Duros Care successfully delivered water to earthquake-affected areas in Northern Cebu, reaffirming its commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities.

Tradition and Bayanihan: Celebrating the Filipino Christmas

Marco Polo Plaza: Paskuhan Above the City

Marco Polo Plaza’s annual celebration, “Lighting of Traditions,” shone a bright light on the enduring strength and generosity of the Cebuano community. Steeped in the rich customs of a Filipino Christmas, the event blended centuries-old traditions with the distinct warmth of Cebuano hospitality.

The heart of the ceremony lay in its commitment to charity. In the spirit of Bayanihan, Marco Polo Plaza reinforced its 16-year partnership with the GMA Kapuso Foundation. The resort invites everyone to participate in its most meaningful holiday tradition, the Tree of Hope. For a donation of just Php 200, guests can hang a personalized ornament on the tree, symbolizing a wish for a brighter future. All proceeds directly support the foundation’s vital health, education, and disaster relief efforts.

South Palms Resort: Rattan Christmas Tree ‘Lisuga’

Marking its first-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony as a newly opened five-star destination, South Palms Resort unveiled a stunning, handcrafted 14-foot rattan Christmas tree called ‘Lisuga’.

The tree’s story is a beautiful homage to the fishermen of Panglao, drawing inspiration from the resort’s guiding narrative of Sirenna—a light for fishermen, reflecting Panglao’s primary source of livelihood. Lisuga’s spiraling rattan design, topped with a Sirenna-touched star, serves as a powerful reminder: we can be world-class without abandoning our cultural roots. This unique piece is a celebration of local creativity and heritage.

BE Resorts: Illuminating the season with sustainability and community spirit

At BE Resorts, the Christmas season is defined not just by festive lights, but by a deep commitment to sustainability and community spirit. This dual focus took center stage during the recent Christmas tree lighting ceremonies at both BE Grand Resort Bohol and BE Resort Mactan, executed in collaboration with the Blue Grass Project. These celebrations did more than light up grand lobbies—they sparked hope for chosen beneficiaries.

BE Grand Resort Bohol’s Christmas display tells a story of local pride and eco-consciousness. The central installation, inspired by the resilient gabi-gabi plant, was thoughtfully adorned with ornaments crafted from recycled BE plastic bottles and repurposed hotel materials, underscoring the resort’s commitment to circular sustainability.

Adding a heartfelt touch of local culture, Benny the Bear, the beloved mascot, stood proudly in a Barong Tagalog, symbolizing the sincere warmth of a Boholano welcome. The display was completed by a charming Gingerbread House inspired by ancestral Hispanic-Filipino homes. The evening culminated in a generous gesture: the giving of essential supplies to local students, seamlessly blending celebration with practical upliftment.

BE Resort Mactan ushered in the festive season with two captivating holiday centerpieces that echoed the resort’s values. The Trees of Hope is a striking trio of Christmas installations meticulously crafted from upcycled and locally sourced materials, embodying sustainable design and local artistry.

Complementing this was the Gingerbread Arc, a life-size, edible homage to the charm and heritage of ancestral Filipino homes. The festive unveiling served as a touching moment of generosity as the resort distributed educational supplies to children, turning the celebration into a meaningful demonstration of hope and community upliftment.

A Convergence of Cultures and Calm

Mövenpick Mactan Island Cebu: Season of Swiss Magic

Mövenpick Mactan Island Cebu created a unique celebration by paying homage to its roots and seamlessly intertwining the sweetness and warmth of the Swiss Holidays with the innate cheer of the Philippines.

The “Season of Swiss Magic” is more than a holiday package; it is a cultural exchange—a convergence of Swiss care, precision, and quality with the unparalleled warmth and genuine friendliness of Filipino service. This blend invites guests to create cherished, heartfelt memories, solidifying the resort’s position as a premier destination that beautifully blends two distinctive hospitality traditions.

The Wave Towers: A Pause for Appreciation

Sometimes, the greatest celebration is simply a moment of pause. The Wave Towers welcomed the season with a charming Holiday Market that brought together merchants and added warmth and festivity to the environment.

Even with the challenges faced by Cebuanos this year, The Wave Towers honored the spirit of the season by reminding people of the importance of slowing down and appreciating the moment. The celebration served as a crucial breather, a pause from the daily chaos, and an invitation to find joy in simple, heartfelt ways.

The root of the celebration

All these Christmas celebrations, regardless of their theme or scale, share a unified heart. They prove that the holiday season is not about the grandness of the spectacle, but about what the spectacle represents. This year, the trees, the lights, and the festivities were powerful symbols of Paglaum (Hope), Pagkaisa (Unity), and a profound respect for the shared heritage that binds the community together.

The greatest gift this Christmas is the collective strength of the Filipino people, shining brightly for all to see.