Vendor keeps family Christmas tradition by selling ‘parol’ in Lahug

Dante Nable, 55, is a parol vendor displays his lanterns along Gorordo Avenue in Cebu City. | CDN Digital photo by Ian Peter Guanzon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Along a busy stretch of Gorordo Avenue, the glow of colorful parol or lanterns quietly announces the arrival of Christmas.

For Dante Nable, 55, the roadside display near Lahug Barangay Hall is more than a seasonal sight. It is a livelihood sustained by decades of tradition.

Born on March 22, 1970, Nable has been selling parol in Lahug since 1994.

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Last quarter trade

Every year, as early as October, he and his family return to the same spot to set up their lanterns, staying until the last days of December.

When the season ends, so does the income.

“Season-season ra mana,” Nable said. “Kung wa na [gani] parol, aw wa na [pud income].”

(This is purely seasonal. When the parol are gone, there’s no more income.)

For Nable, selling parol helps put food on the table, even if the earnings are modest. What matters most, he said, is being able to provide the basics.

“[Makapalit] sud-an gamay, bugas gamay,” he shared. “Kay kung way bugas, patay ta.”

(We’re able to buy a little rice, a little food. Because without rice, we’re finished.)

Custom and hardship

Lanterns in the form of five-pointed stars are typical symbols of Christmas in the Philippines. | CDN Digital photo by Ian Peter Guanzon

Nable said he currently has no regular job and relies mainly on seasonal selling.

In previous years, he worked as a painter. But as opportunities dwindled, the family leaned on their long-standing Christmas trade.

When he is unable to tend the stall, his wife takes over.

“Og nagtrabaho [ko], siya ang mamaligya,” he said, referring to his wife. “Magpuli-puli mi.”

(If I am working, she’s the one who sells. We take turns.)

Slow peak season

Having sold for nearly three decades in the same area, Nable noted that sales this year have been slower than usual.

He attributed the decline to the series of typhoons and the recent earthquake in Cebu and nearby.

“Hinay man karon,” he said. “Tungod sa bagyo ug linog.”

(It’s really slow now because of the typhoon and the earthquake.)

On good days, Nable said sales reach around ₱2,000 to ₱3,000, far from what they used to earn.

“Dili pareha sauna,” he recalled. “Mahalinan mig dyes mil, onse mil.”

(It’s not like before, when we could sell ₱10,000 to ₱11,000 in a day.)

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Nable said parol prices range from as low as ₱50 for small lanterns to as high as ₱380 for the largest designs, making them accessible to both modest buyers and those looking for more elaborate Christmas decoration.

Still, some loyal customers continue to return, many of them motorists passing through Gorordo Avenue.

“Kasagaran mga costumer namo diri mga dato,” he said. “Kasagaran kanang de-auto gyud ba.”

(Most of our customers are rich, most of them have cars.)

Holding on to Christmas hope

When asked why he continues selling parol despite the challenges, Nable answered simply: It has always been their business.

“Mao man gyud na among negosyo gyud,” he said. “Kada pasko diha, kada tuig, kausa ra.”

(This has always been our business. Every Christmas, once a year.)

As Christmas draws closer, Nable’s wish remains grounded in family and simple joys.

“Ang wish nako nga akong mga anak maayog lawas,” he said. “Kung makaginansya mi’g dako-dako, isuroy sa syudad, […] mapalitan og unsay ilang gusto.”

(My wish is that my children stay healthy. And if we earn enough, we’ll take them around the city and buy what they want.)

Under the glow of hand-crafted lanterns and passing headlights, Nable continues to wait for customers, carrying on a quiet Christmas tradition shaped by the enduring light of the parol.