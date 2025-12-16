Garganera seeks citywide moratorium on upland development

Councilor Joel Garganera described a bird’s eye view of Cebu City’s uplands as “like the moon with many craters.” | Screenshot of Councilor Joel Garganera’s presentation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A city councilor called for a moratorium on all upland development here, warning that with continued alteration of mountains and watersheds, Cebu risks irreversible environmental damage.

Councilor Joel Garganera, who chairs the City Council’s Committee on Environment, cited worsening floods, repeated warnings from environmentalists, and deadly typhoons.

He accordingly described the measure as a necessary corrective to years of weak planning and lax enforcement.

“We are standing at an important turning point in the life of our city,” Garganera said in his privilege speech at the regular council session on December 16.

“For many years, warnings were raised but often set aside. Our mountains and watersheds were cut, reshaped, and developed without full respect for environmental laws and sound science.”

Monterrazas de Cebu: Timeline of key developments and regulatory actions

‘A lesson we failed to act on’

Garganera consequently recalled lessons he learned from grade school. People, he said, have long understood but ignored the connection between denuded mountains and flooding.

“When trees are cut, and mountains are destroyed, floods will happen. This is basic knowledge we all learned growing up, yet it is the very lesson we failed to follow,” he said.

To illustrate, he pointed out that in Cebu City, litter-filled streets, brown rivers, and overflowing waterways have become increasingly common sights during recurrent floods.

According to Garganera, continuous upland activities erode massive amounts of soil. Slope cutting and land alteration, in particular, render river desilting efforts ineffective.

“Even after we clear the rivers, new sediments continue to flow downstream,” he said.

“Unless we address what is happening upstream and stop the uncontrolled alteration of our mountains, we will remain trapped in this vicious cycle.”

Environmental cost, governance failure

Garganera, furthermore, warned that years of environmental abuse come with an inevitable price.

“We have cut down our forests and abused nature for so long, and thought we could get away with it. But nothing is for free,” he said, quoting environmental lawyer Antonio Oposa Jr.

“The longer we wait, the higher will be the price.”

Experts in water, land, and environmental science, Garganera added, have been consistent in their warnings: What happens in the uplands directly affects flooding, sedimentation, and disaster risk in low-lying communities.

“When slopes are cleared and weakened, soil erosion increases; when rivers are filled with silt, they can no longer hold water; when rivers overflow, families suffer, and public trust in government is damaged,” he said.

Garganera, furthermore, stressed that the issue goes beyond environmental protection.

“This is not just an environmental issue. It is a failure of planning, a failure of enforcement, and a failure of responsibility on our part as leaders,” he said.

Moratorium, project review proposed

To address the problem, Garganera sponsored a resolution calling for the moratorium.

Prohibited activities include quarrying, slope-cutting, and others per the mayor’s declaration.

The resolution seeks, at the same time, a comprehensive review of ongoing upland projects. Government will suspend them for serious environmental or safety risks.

“This measure is not against development. It is for responsible and sustainable growth,” Garganera said.

“It is not meant to punish anyone, but to protect our people, our resources, and the future of our city.”

Composite team, freeze on issuing permits

Under the proposed resolution, the Office of the Mayor would be directed to form a multi-sectoral technical team. This would include the:

Department of Environment and Natural Resources — Environmental Management Bureau,

Mines and Geosciences Bureau,

Department of Public Works and Highways,

City Planning and Development Office

Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office

Office of the Building Official,

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office

engineers, hydrologists, geologists, the academe, and civil society organizations.

The team, in addition, would conduct a thorough review of upland development policies. These include zoning ordinances, environmental regulations, and risk assessments.

Subsequently, the team would submit policy recommendations to the city government within 60 days.

During the moratorium, the resolution states, agencies will not issue new permits, clearances, endorsements, or approvals for upland development. Projects must first comply with environmental laws and flood-mitigation requirements.

Resettlement before engineering

The measure, moreover, calls for the creation of a citywide resettlement framework. This would help families living in danger zones, waterways, riverbanks, and other high-risk areas.

This is to be implemented before any major engineering work begins.

Garganera, meanwhile, underscored the consequences of ignoring master plans and allowing settlements to occupy waterways.

Typhoon Tino claimed 33 lives in Cebu City, tragically highlighting these failures, he said.

“While flood control structures were constructed downstream,” he said, “unchecked destruction upstream continued unabated.”

A question of legacy

In closing, Garganera framed the issue as a matter of accountability to future generations.

“Someday, our children and grandchildren will be asked to draw what Cebu looks like,” he said.

“Unsang hulagway sa Cebu ang atong ipabilin sa ilang hunahuna? Ang hapsay ug limpyo nga Cebu, layo sa kalamidad? O ang Cebu nga guba na ang kabukiran ug hugaw na ang mga suba?”

(“What image of Cebu do we wish to impress on their minds — an orderly and clean Cebu, far from calamity, or a Cebu with ruined mountains and dirty rivers?”)

“This is the legacy we are shaping today,” he added. “Let us make sure the Cebu they draw is one we can be proud of.”

Councilors thereafter moved to note and transmit Garganera’s speech and accompanying resolution to concerned offices for the information and possible action. These include the Office of the Mayor and key national and local agencies.

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