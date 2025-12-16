Talisay, Cebu’s Mark Ashley Fajardo earns SEA Games bronze

A referee raises the hand Mark Ashley Fajardo in one of his matches at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games. | Philippine Sports Commission photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mark Ashley Fajardo faltered before another Thai opponent after absorbing a 0–5 unanimous decision loss to Bunjoing Sinsiri in the men’s 69-kilogram semifinals in the ongoing 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Thailand.

The Talisay City native struggled to match Sinsiri’s technicality and ring savvy at the Chulalongkorn University Sports Center on Monday, December 15.

The Thai boxer controlled the early exchanges with sharp counterpunching and dictated the pace in the first two rounds. The combination worked to derail the Filipino’s bid for a finals berth.

READ: SEA Games: Practical shooters fuel productive PH day with 4 golds

Late rally

Fajardo tried to mount a late rally and managed to land several solid shots. But they proved too little, too late. He settled for a bronze medal, joining Hergie Bacyadan and Nesthy Petecio on the podium.

Despite the setback, Fajardo expressed gratitude for his campaign. He pointed out that he endured the toughest route among the Philippine boxers.

“Thankful ako kasi ang hirap kumuha ng medal lalo na sa timbang ko. Siyam kaming lahat. Sa lahat ng boxers, ako lang ang may prelims, kaya pangatlong laban ko na ito,” said Fajardo in a post-match interview with the Philippine Sports Commission.

(“I am thankful because it is hard to earn a medal especially in my weight division. We were nine players. Among the boxers, I was the only one who had a preliminary round, so this was already my third match.”)“Sobrang hirap kumuha ng medalya, kaya nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon.”

(“It is really hard to win a medal so I give thanks to the Lord.”)

READ: SEA Games: Filipinas beat host Thais, advance to finals for 1st time

Boxing gold prospects

Amid Fajardo’s exit, the Philippine boxing team still has seven boxers in contention for gold. This roster includes Cebuano Jay Bryan Baricuatro along with other Filipinos in Riza Pasuit, Ofelia Magno, and Flint Jara.

Their matches were ongoing as of press time. Meanwhile, Aira Villegas, Weljon Mindoro, and Eumir Marcial will battle for slots in the gold medal matches on Wednesday, December 17.

READ: Alex Eala rolls to SEA Games gold medal match in tennis singles

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP