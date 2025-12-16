Cebu City: E-bike driver arrested for allegedly groping sleeping minor in Barangay Inayawan

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 30-year-old e-bike driver was arrested on Monday morning, December 15, for allegedly groping a 15-year-old girl in Sitio Pansang, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Authorities said the incident allegedly occurred at 4 a.m. while the minor was asleep. Police received the report at 7:10 a.m. and officers from Inayawan Police Station took the suspect into custody some 20 minutes later.

Police said the arrest was initiated by the complainant’s friend who sought help from authorities after she disclosed the incident.

The suspect was immediately placed under police custody and is now facing criminal complaints for acts of lasciviousness in relation to the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

Groped while sleeping

According to the police report, the complainant told authorities she was awakened when the suspect allegedly groped her chest and private parts.

He also threatened to hurt her and her family if she didn’t stay silent.

Officers said the minor was brought to the authorities for documentation and assistance following the report.

In an interview on Tuesday, December 16, the suspect’s sibling—who is also a friend of the complainant—said that the child sought help while crying and appeared distressed when recounting what had allegedly happened.

Tracked down with his relatives’ help

The sibling said that family members confronted the suspect after learning of the allegation.

The sibling also told reporters that the suspect uses illegal drugs and had previously been barred from staying in their home due to earlier concerns of lewd actions raised by the family.

After the disclosure, relatives immediately moved to locate the suspect, leading to his arrest in Sirio Kintanar in the same barangay.

Police said that the suspect remains detained in the custodial facility of Inayawan Police Station while the investigation continues and formal charges are being prepared.

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