Explainer: What is Misa de Gallo—and is it different from Simbang Gabi?

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu in this summary of a circular from its department in charge of the liturgy distinguishes between Simbang Gabi or night Advent Masses and Misa de Gallo, celebrated before dawn. | Infographic courtesy of Archdiocese of Cebu Commission on Worship

CEBU CITY — As Filipino Catholics begin the Christmas novena, many often use the terms Misa de Gallo and Simbang Gabi interchangeably.

Catholic tradition in Cebu, however, draws a distinction between the two, even as both serve the same purpose of spiritual preparation for Christmas.

So are there any differences between Simbang Gabi and Misa de Gallo? And what are the origin stories of each term?

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Rooster’s Mass

The term Misa de Gallo that means “Mass of the Rooster” comes from the Spanish lexicon. Among Filiipinos, it refers to the early hour at which the Mass is traditionally celebrated—before dawn and before the sun rises, when roosters begin to crow.

In places such as the Archdiocese of Cebu, Misa de Gallo refers to the nine dawn Masses held from December 16 to 24. The novena of Masses anticipate Christmas Day.

Historically, these Masses were celebrated strictly in the early morning, symbolizing sacrifice, discipline, and hope.

But they were and are still called Misa de Aguinaldo or Mass of the Gift especially across Tagalog-speaking regions.

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Catholics assist at the first Misa de Gallo in the courtyard of Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Monday, Dec. 16, 2025. | CDN Digital photo by Lyle Andales

Over time, however, churches began offering evening Masses from December 15 to 23 to allow more members of the faithful to participate, particularly those who are unable to attend dawn services because of work or other commitments.

These evening Masses are commonly referred to as Simbang Gabi, a Tagalog term meaning “night Mass.”

Popular discourse often treat Simbang Gabi and Misa de Gallo as the same devotion. Church understanding in the local context, however, distinguishes between the two. Simbang Gabi refers to the series of nine evening Masses. Misa de Gallo refers to the nine early-morning celebrations.

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Repurposed from Spanish

In Spanish tradition, the term Misa de Gallo also carries a different meaning. It specifically refers to the midnight Mass that marks the beginning of Christmas. The faithful celebrate it at the end of December 24 and the first moments of December 25.

The Spaniards celebrate a single Misa de Gallo. Many Filipinos celebrate nine.

Despite these distinctions, the Church in Cebu emphasizes that both Simbang Gabi and Misa de Gallo share the same spiritual intent. They prepare the faithful for Christmas through prayer, sacrifice, and reflection on the birth of Christ.