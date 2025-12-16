Mandaue City Hall employees to receive cash incentives for services

Councilor Joel Seno said the government is expediting the release of service incentives and gratuity to Mandaue City’s qualified employees. | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Employees of the Mandaue City Hall may receive their additional incentives this month in time for the holidays.

The City Council has approved ordinances granting them a service recognition incentive (SRI) and gratuity.

In a special session, the councilors authorized the distribution of a ₱20,000 service incentive for regular employees.

They also approved the release of gratuity of up to ₱5,000 for each contract of service and job order worker.

The city will calculate gratuity depending on the length of an employee’s service.

READ: Cebu City to release ₱7K as incentive for each temporary worker

Malacañang’s orders

The measures implement President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s Administrative Orders No. 39 and No. 40. They recognize the contributions of government employees in implementing programs and delivering public services amid current socio-economic challenges.

The city received the orders on December 14. The Local Finance Committee met the following day to facilitate their implementation.

The city is fast-tracking the release of the funds upon instruction from Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, said Councilor Joel Seno, chair of the Committee on Appropriation, Budget and Finance.

“The mayor has already instructed the appropriate agencies,” said Seno.

The SRI for regular employees, he said, could be released before the gratuity for temporary workers.

READ: Mandaue among top 10 list of richest cities in PH, Cebu City out

Release before Christmas

The employees may receive the incentives before Christmas.

The government will source money from the local general fund.

The city released yearend bonuses for regular employees, equivalent to one month’s salary, in November.

The government also released the salary differential of P5,000 for job order employees for clean and green personnel and P2,800 for barangay health workers.

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