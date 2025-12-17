Recycled props star in UP Cebu holiday lantern parade

The lantern parade is annual holiday tradition at the University of the Philippines Cebu, which often marks the end of the first semester. | CDN Digital File Photo by Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lanterns and props made from recycled materials filled the streets of Lahug as the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu community held its annual holiday lantern parade on Tuesday, December 16.

For students of the university’s College of Science, the decision to reuse materials from the previous parade was influenced by the series of calamities that struck the province in recent months.

“Nangita mi og available resources kay with the recent happenings, less jud ang budget from the students and organizations,” Lieca Milan shared.

(We looked for available resources because, with the recent events, the budget from the students and organizations has become very limited.)

“Most of the materials used are recycled from last year,” she added.

READ: After the storm: Broken branches become UP Cebu Christmas tree

Meanwhile, the College of Social Sciences repurposed donation boxes from recent relief drives to highlight the spirit of bayanihan amid ongoing recovery efforts.

“We focused on relief goods. Because of the calamities, we wanted to focus on the positive side, where there are initiatives and [a sense of] charity,” said Lautrec Ocampo.

Call for accountability

Despite each college expressing its creativity differently, all were united by a shared message of government accountability.

Students wearing masks of officials linked to recent corruption and flood-related controversies carried a float featuring a straw farmer, with a placard calling for climate justice and proper land reform.

One float in the parade features calls for climate justice and genuine agrarian reform. | CDN Digital Photo by Airam Limatog

“At the bottom of our float, you can see the politicians and contractors deliberately placed there to symbolize how they should serve the people rather than the opposite,” said Keith Arsenio, a BS Mathematics student.

READ: ‘Hot, cramped, crowded’: Lives of evacuees one month after Tino

Management students, meanwhile, highlighted local artisans and workers who serve as the country’s “backbone,” especially during the holidays.

“Handcrafted and commissioned to directly support our parol makers, this piece carries the labor, skill, and quiet pride of the working class who make Christmas possible long before the lights are switched on,” said Dawsen Enario.

“This Christmas, we remember that the brightest light does not come from excess, but from labor, solidarity, and shared struggle,” she added.

The College of Communication, Art, and Design students carry their lanterns and banners with pride. | CDN Digital Photo by Airam Limatog

Communication and fine arts students led the parade with a giant crocodile prop, a witty nod to corrupt officials, along with handmade lanterns.

“[Our lanterns] are houses and boats representing the people affected by the calamities. This shows that frequent flooding is not just caused by natural disasters; it is also a result of corruption,” said Simone Balaba.

The lantern parade, institutionalized in 1934 by then UP President Jorge Bocobo, is a community-wide tradition that reflects the university’s core values while ushering in the holiday spirit.

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