Joint inspection ensures firecracker safety in Lapu-Lapu City

Personnel from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, and other agencies inspect firecracker stalls along New Takan Road, Barangay Babag, to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations. | Photo from Lapu-Lapu City Police Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnics began on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, a joint inspection was conducted by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), Regional Civil Security Unit (RCSU)-7, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and barangay officials along New Takan Road in Barangay Babag, where firecracker stalls have been installed.

The city earlier designated official retailing zones for firecrackers, covering areas in Barangay Canjulao up to New Takan Road in Barangay Babag.

The inspection was led by Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, officer-in-charge city director of the LCPO.

READ: PNP intensifies crackdown on online sale of banned firecrackers

During the inspection, vendors were required to present their permits and other necessary documents to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations.

Authorities reminded vendors that each stall must be at least six meters apart and must be equipped with a fire extinguisher and a drum of water.

According to Luzviminda Aldo, president of the Kaabag Firework Retailers Association, there are around 82 firecracker stalls operating within the designated retail zone this year.

Cañete said inspectors noted several stalls that were not fully compliant with fire safety requirements.

However, he said authorities are currently giving vendors consideration, provided they immediately address and correct the noted deficiencies.

Fire Superintendent Arnel Abella, fire marshal of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District, said one of the common violations observed was the proximity of some stalls to residential houses or nearby establishments.

Despite this, the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District will conduct daily monitoring and inspections to ensure strict compliance with fire safety measures throughout the selling period.

ALSO READ: LIST: Banned firecrackers, pyrotechnics

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