Artjoy Torregosa looks back at emotional SEA Games marathon silver medal

Artjoy Torregosa, who’s originally from Agusan del Norte but now based in Cebu, recalls crying in the last two kilometers of the Southeast Asian Games marathon on December 15, 2025. She won the silver medal in this, her first SEA Games appearance. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Artjoy Torregosa’s silver medal finish in the women’s marathon of the ongoing 33rd Southeast Asian Games was more than a podium result. It was a moment years in the making, shaped by patience, sacrifice, and determination.

For Torregosa, a Cebu-based marathoner who hails from Agusan del Norte, the 42-kilometer grind marked her first SEA Games appearance. She entered the race as a secondary option behind 2019 SEA Games gold medalist Christine Hallasgo, making her silver medal all the more emotional.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Torregosa recalled breaking down in tears when she realized, with two kilometers left, that a medal was within reach.

Artjoy’s unexpected and emotional triumph

“Napaka-emotional ko po talaga. Last two kilometers na, wala pa ring sumusunod sa akin. Napaiyak na talaga ako,” she said. “Sabi ko, ‘Lord, ito na ba talaga?’ Pagdating ko sa finish line, tuloy-tuloy na ang luha ko habang niyayakap ko sina coach Arvin (Loberanis) at coach (Eduardo) Buenavista.”

(I was very emotional. In the last two kilometers, there was no one following closely. I couldn’t help but cry. I thought, ‘Lord, is this really it?’ When I crossed the finish line, the tears kept flowing while I hugged Coach Arvin and Coach Buenavista.)

Read: Who is Artjoy Torregosa?

There was a video that went viral where Torregosa embraced Loberanis at the finish line, sobbing in disbelief that she had won a silver medal in her first SEA Games marathon.

She admitted the moment still felt surreal.

“Sobrang saya kasi first SEA Games ko ito. Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala kasi ang layo lang ng time ko sa kanila.” (I was ecstatic because this was my first SEA Games. I still can’t believe this has happened because my time [going into the race] was so far from that of the other competitors.)

A teammate’s encouragement: ‘Go for it, Art’

Torregosa explained that she initially stayed behind Hallasgo, who had been feeling unwell since the night before the race. When Hallasgo slowed down around the 19-kilometer mark, Torregosa suddenly found herself carrying the Philippines’ medal hopes.

That shift, she said, brought immense pressure. And the race wasn’t even halfway yet.

“Mao to pag turning point, nakulbaan gyud ko. Niingon si ate, ‘Go na, Art.’ Nahunahuna gyud nako ato nga layo kaayo siya, maka-baktas pa ba ko ani,” Torregosa shared.

(At the turning point, I felt very nervous. Ate [Christine] told me, ‘Go for it, Art’. I thought it was still a long way to go. Would I end up walking part of it?)

Instead of panicking, she chose to focus.

After catching the second Vietnamese runner, Torregosa made a decisive move.

Indonesia’s Odekta Naibaho clinched the gold medal in 2:43:13, while Torregosa clocked 2:48:00 to finish with the silver medal.

‘Let difficulty motivate you’

She outpaced Vietnam’s Thi Thu Ha Bui, who won the bronze medal with a time of 2:54:40. Hallasgo went on to finish fourth in 2:57:22.

“Ni-try ko ug fartlek mga 200 meters. Wala siya nisabay. Gi-dala na lang nako all the way sa finish,” she said. “Wala gyud ko nag-expect nga ako ang ma-second. Happy ug sad ko kay mas nindot unta kung sulod mi tanan.”

(I tried to fartlek about 200 meters. She didn’t keep up with me. I carried that all the way to the finish. I never expected to place second. I feel both happy and sad because it would have been better if all of us had a podium finish.)

Swedish for “speed play”, a fartlek is an interval training move that allows a runner to alternate between bursts of speed and slower recovery jogs.

Torregosa credited her SEA Games breakthrough to longtime mentor Arvin Loberanis, who guided her during her standout years in the University of San Carlos, and to national team coach Eduardo Buenavista. She also thanked her family and friends, dedicating the medal to her late grandfather, Roger.

She shared that she was unable to return home for the 40th day after her grandfather’s passing but promised to visit his grave once she gets back to Esperanza.

Read: Talisay, Cebu’s Mark Ashley Fajardo earns SEA Games bronze

For aspiring athletes, Torregosa offered a message rooted in her own journey.

“Dili hadlang ang kapobrehon,” she said. “Kabalo ko lisod kay diha sad ko gikan — walay sponsor, walay sapatos, walay Garmin. Gamita na ninyo as motivation ug ayaw i-compare imong kaugalingon sa lain. Tanan magbunga kung madungog sa Ginoo imong mga ampo. God knows what’s best for you,” Torregosa concluded.

(Poverty isn’t a roadblock. I know how hard things can get because I’ve lived through that too — no sponsor, no shoes, no Garmin [GPS smartwatch]. Use that to motivate you and do not compare yourself with others. Everything bears fruit when God hears your prayers.)

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