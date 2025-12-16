Mandaue City Council ends 2025 sessions on high note

The Mandaue City Council wraps up its 2025 sessions during a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at the office of Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Closing the year with unity and recognition, the Mandaue City Council formally wrapped up its 2025 legislative sessions on Tuesday, Dec. 16, marking the end of what officials described as a productive and collaborative year.

Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede lauded the councilors for their support and cooperation, noting that their teamwork and strong coordination with the executive branch helped drive the city’s progress.

READ: Mandaue City Council unites, no majority or minority bloc in 17th SP

Bercede thanked the council for setting aside political differences to prioritize programs and projects that benefit Mandaue residents. He said the council and Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano consistently supported each other’s initiatives, underscoring the importance of harmony between the legislative and executive branches.

“There is a harmonious relationship between sa legislative ug sa executive. Mao na ang importante, that’s why sa Mandaue City makita jud nato nga nilambo. Kung unsay maayo alang sa siyudad, gisuportaan,” Bercede said.

(There is a harmonious relationship between the legislative and executive branches. That is what’s important, which is why we see Mandaue City progressing. Whatever is good for the city is supported.)

Bercede also acknowledged Sanggunian Panlungsod Secretary Frelyn Mabanag for her diligence in filing and managing council records, which he said played a vital role in the council’s accomplishments this year.

Among the council’s highlights in 2025 was its first-place finish in the Region VII Local Legislative Awards under the Highly Urbanized City category.

The award, conferred by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Philippine Councilors League (PCL), and the Vice Mayors’ League of the Philippines (VMLP), recognized Mandaue City’s effective policymaking and commitment to promoting the welfare and development of its residents.

Cebu City placed second in the regional awards, while Lapu-Lapu City ranked third. As the regional winner, Mandaue City is also nominated at the national level for the 2025 Local Legislative Awards.

The Mandaue City Council is set to resume regular sessions on January 5, 2026.

ALSO READ: Recognition ceremony held for outgoing Mandaue City SP members and mayor

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