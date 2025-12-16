OFW who saved baby in HK fire returns home

Rhodora Alcaraz had just arrived in Hong Kong the day before the deadly residential building fire in Hong Kong’s northern Tai Po district. Officials, including President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., welcomed her home along with other returning overseas Filipino workers on Tuesday, Dec. 16. | PNA/OWWA Photo

MANILA – Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Rhodora Alcaraz, hailed as a hero for saving a three-month-old baby during a deadly fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong, arrived in the country on Tuesday, December 16, after weeks of medical treatment.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who opened a transit tours and medical tourism lounge in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, welcomed Alcaraz upon her arrival.

“Ang ating mga OFW, ang ating mga bagong bayani, ang patuloy na nagdadala ng dangal sa ating bansa. Kanina po ay nakita ko si Rhodora Alcaraz Tuñacao (Our OFWs, our new heroes, continue to bring honor to our country. I saw Rhodora Alcaraz Tuñacao a while ago),” he said in a speech.

“Sa kabila ng panganib na kanyang hinarap ay pinili niyang iligtas ang sanggol na kanyang inaalagaan. Pinapakita nito ang likas na malasakit ng Pilipino sa kanyang kapwa (Despite the danger she faced, she chose to save the baby she was caring for. This shows the natural concern of Filipinos for other people).”

OFW’s bravery and quick thinking

On Nov. 26, a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Tai Po, where Alcaraz’s employers live.

Read: Hong Kong apartment fire: 3-day mourning period begins

Instead of fleeing for her own safety, Alcaraz, who had just arrived in Hong Kong the day before the fire broke out, stayed inside the burning apartment, held the baby tightly in a wet blanket, and used her own body as a shield against fire and smoke, saving the infant’s life.

She and the baby were saved by firefighters hours later.

However, Alcaraz’s injuries required treatment in a hospital’s intensive care unit.

On Dec. 2, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Chief Patricia Yvonne Caunan visited Alcaraz in the hospital, where she was declared in a stable condition, and extended government support.

OWWA also assisted Alcaraz and her siblings in returning home to Laguna.

Why OFWs defy loneliness and danger

President Marcos said Alcaraz’s heroism is a reminder of the bravery and dedication of OFWs worldwide, who risk their safety to secure a better future for their families.

“Katulad ni Rhodora, ang bawat OFW natin ay nagsisikap na mabigyan ng mas magandang kinabukasan ang kanilang pamilya sa kabila ng pangungulila at panganib. Kaya naman ginagawa ng pamahalaan ang lahat upang maging mas malapit, mabilis, at maaasahan ang ating mga serbisyo para sa ating mga OFW.”

(Like Rhodora, every OFW strives to provide a better future for their family despite loneliness and danger. That is why the government is doing everything to make our services closer, faster, and more reliable for our OFWs),” the President said.

At least 159 people died in the blaze that engulfed Wang Fuk Court in northern Tai Po district, making it the world’s deadliest residential building fire since 1980. (PNA)

Read: Joint inspection ensures firecracker safety in Lapu-Lapu City

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