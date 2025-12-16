SEA GAMES: Talisay City triathletes win aquathlon relay medals

L-R: Kira Ellis, Matthew Justine Hermosa, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Andrew Kim Remolino. | Photo from the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City triathletes Andrew Kim Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa gave Team Philippines an early boost after winning medals in the aquathlon relay events of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, December 16, in Thailand.

Remolino, the most seasoned of the trio, led the charge with a silver and a bronze in back-to-back races. He helped clinch the silver medal in the mixed aquathlon relay alongside Hermosa, Alcoseba, and rising triathlon star Kira Ellis.

The quartet clocked 1:04:58, finishing just behind Indonesia’s gold-winning team of Martina Pratiwi, Zidane, Yaqin, and Kayla Nadia Shafa, which posted 1:04:14. Malaysia took the bronze.

READ: Talisay, Cebu’s Mark Ashley Fajardo earns SEA Games bronze

Remolino then added a bronze medal in the men’s aquathlon relay after teaming up with Iñaki Lorbes and Josh Ramos, finishing in 47:32.

They placed third behind Singapore’s trio of Li Rong Chua, Bryce Chong, and Yi Jun Tey (46:47), while Indonesia claimed gold in 46:23 through Muhammad Noval Ashidiq, Muhammad Zidane, and Rashif Amila Yaqin.

The Philippines also secured a silver medal in the women’s aquathlon relay, clocking 51:46 behind Indonesia. The team was composed of Ellis, multiple SEA Games women’s triathlon gold medalist Kim Mangrobang, and Erika Nicole Burgos.

Action resumes on Wednesday as the Cebuano triathletes, along with the rest of the Philippine squad, compete in the relay and individual triathlon events, all aiming for the top of the podium.

ALSO READ: Alcoseba is fastest Filipina in Asia Triathlon Championships

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