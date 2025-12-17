GCash and Globe turn to OTP-free verification technology

MANILA, Philippines – The first phase of testing silent network authentication (SNA), which is a new verification technology that does not require the use of one-time passwords (OTP) or manual input, has been completed by Globe.

On Tuesday, Globe, said along with its fintech arm GCash, that it was working to make digital transactions more secure and seamless for its users.

READ: Globe and BPI advance next-generation authentication through Silent Network Authentication

Its initial testing’s success shows Globe’s capability to automatically verify the user’s identity without using OTPs or doing manual verification. This was according to the telecom company.

For Globe subscribers, mobile numbers provided must match the active SIM in the current data session to use the security system.

This would provide an added layer of security, especially for Gcash users who rely on the e-wallet as a primary platform to transact, said GCash chief information and security officer Miguel Geronilla.

READ: New tech to replace scam-prone OTP

“Partnering with Globe on Silent Network Authentication helps us give our users an extra layer of protection, one that works quietly in the background so they can focus on what matters most,” Geronilla said.

Gcash currently relies on SMS-based OTPs when verifying transactions. This however, has become increasingly vulnerable to phishing, vishing and other scam attacks.

READ: Globe bets on prepaid fiber, sets expansion

Globe vice president and head of Globe Business KD Dizon said this milestone with Gcash demonstrated the telecom firm’s commitment to innovating solutions to issues commonly encountered by users on a digital platform.

The new technology is part of the telco company’s efforts to broaden its antifraud portfolio.

READ: GCash unlocks Google Pay for millions of Filipinos

Earlier this month, Globe and Bank of the Philippine Islands, through G Verify, completed the technical validation of SNA. This enabled BPI’s test application to interface directly with Globe’s network.

In November, Globe’s competitor, PLDT Inc. launched a new technology to replace scam-prone OTPs. INQ

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