Cebu City bans gambling ads across all platforms

(PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has moved to clamp down on the spread of gambling by approving a sweeping ban on all forms of gambling advertisements.

Officials cited growing concerns over addiction, financial hardship, and the exposure of minors to aggressive and harmful promotional content.

The ban was approved through a resolution authored by Councilor Joel Garganera during the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Wednesday, December 16.

READ: Cebu City bans online gambling, VPN use on gov’t networks

Citywide ban on gambling promotions

Under the approved measure, all gambling advertisements are banned and prohibited within the jurisdiction of Cebu City, regardless of platform or format.

The prohibition covers, but is not limited to, physical billboards, posters, LED screens, printed materials, digital or online advertisements, sponsored events, and other promotional activities conducted by gambling operators.

READ: Palace: Marcos to hold consultations on online gambling policy

In the resolution, the City Council emphasized that the Cebu City government is duty-bound to protect the welfare, morals, and overall well-being of its constituents, particularly the youth and other vulnerable sectors.

“Gambling advertisements, both physical and digital, have been found to significantly contribute to gambling addiction, financial hardship, and other social issues that affect families and communities,” the resolution stated.

Rise in online gambling flagged

The council cited various studies and local reports pointing to a surge in online gambling activities, fueled largely by digital media, social networking platforms, and sponsored community events.

According to the resolution, the unregulated and highly visible presence of gambling advertisements normalizes gambling behavior and exposes minors to persuasive marketing strategies that may lead to risky and addictive habits.

READ: Online gambling addiction: The lures and hoped-for cures

The city government, it said, recognizes the urgent need to create a safer, healthier, and more responsible media environment by limiting harmful promotional content within its jurisdiction.

Enforcement, removal ordered

To ensure enforcement, the resolution directs the Cebu City Business Process and Licensing Office (BPLS), Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), City Legal Office, and other concerned departments to strictly monitor, identify, and remove gambling advertisements displayed anywhere in the city.

The Secretary to the Sangguniang Panlungsod was also authorized to furnish copies of the resolution to the Office of the Mayor, CCPO, BPLS, City Legal Office, the Liga ng mga Barangay, and other relevant agencies for their information and guidance.

Employees urged to stop online gaming

During the same session, the council approved a corollary motion by Councilor Francis Esparis urging government employees to refrain from playing online games during office hours, particularly those linked to gambling.

Councilor Paul Labra also moved to repeatedly relay the council’s position to media outlets, noting that some platforms continue to promote gambling-related content despite mounting public concern over its social impact.

Part of broader anti-gambling push

In a previously approved resolution authored by Councilor Nyza “Nice” Archival, the City Council directed the Management Information and Computer Services (MICS) office to block access to online gambling websites and VPN applications across all Cebu City Government internet networks, including public Wi-Fi.

That measure was aimed at preventing the misuse of public digital infrastructure and curbing distractions among government employees during office hours.

“There is a growing concern regarding the misuse of government-provided internet connections to access online gambling sites and applications, which may lead to issues such as addiction, financial distress, moral decay, and decreased productivity,” the earlier resolution stated.

Archival also warned that VPNs are commonly used to bypass digital restrictions, prompting the city to include VPN blocking as part of its enforcement strategy.

Administrative sanctions for violators

The city’s anti-gambling drive also reiterates the prohibition on all Cebu City government employees from engaging in any form of gambling, physical or online, during official work hours.

Violators may face administrative sanctions under civil service rules, in line with City Ordinance No. 2142, or the Cebu City Code of Ethics for Government Employees, which explicitly bars gambling and similar acts during work hours or within city premises.

City officials said the ban on gambling advertisements, coupled with tighter controls on online gambling access, reflects Cebu City’s firm stance that public spaces, media platforms, and government workplaces must remain free from activities that undermine public welfare and trust.

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