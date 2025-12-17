Cebu People’s Action Center to be defunded?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Having yet to be formally and duly organized as a functioning office, the Provincial Board (PB) wants to entirely defund the Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC).

The Office of the Governor initially earmarked P14 million as budget for the Cebu People’s Action Center, which has in the past served as a response and support body.

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Remove all funding

But during a review by the Provincial Board’s Committee on Budget and Appropriations, lawmakers opted to remove all funding for the center.

Among the reasons they have cited included the fact that CPAC does not function as a proper office or agency under the Capitol.

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Funding will be needed for PPAs

Likewise, the Committee on Budget and Appropriations, during the series of budget hearings conducted, pointed out that the CPAC functions “merely to augment manpower to the other offices which require additional manpower.”

“Given this circumstance, the funding that will be needed for the PPAs (Programs, Projects and Activities) which CPAC personnel will implement will have to be sourced from the implementing department’s budget allocation,” the committee wrote in their report.

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No plantilla positions

“Moreover, it is noted that the CPAC does not have Plantilla positions. It currently only has job order workers and volunteers under its employ,” they added.

During the budget hearings last Monday, December 15, Board Member Celestino ‘Tining’ Martinez III emphasized that no actual budget cuts have been implemented yet.

These will be made during the second reading of the proposed budget scheduled this December 22.

Committee report

“We’re just presenting our committee report. So if there’s any reduction or finalize to be made, it has to be done during the 2nd reading,” Martinez, who chairs the committee, explained.

The administration of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro wants to allocate a total of P11.9 billion as next year’s budget, with a huge chunk set aside for improving healthcare services, infrastructure and disaster mitigation and preparedness.

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