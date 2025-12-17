Cebu City Hall employees told: Stop online gaming during office hours
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Hall employees have been formally told to refrain from playing online games and engaging in online gambling during office hours.
This comes as the City Council steps up efforts to curb distractions in government offices and protect public resources from misuse.
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The call was made through a corollary motion approved during the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Wednesday, December 17, following the passage of a resolution authored by Councilor Joel Garganera that seeks to ban all forms of gambling advertisements within the jurisdiction of Cebu City.
The corollary motion, moved by Councilor Francis Esparis, specifically urges government employees to stop playing online games, particularly those linked to gambling, while on duty, citing concerns over productivity, ethics, and the proper use of government time and internet facilities.
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Garganera’s resolution, which was approved by the City Council, lays down a sweeping prohibition on gambling advertisements in Cebu City, covering both physical and digital platforms.
In the resolution, the council cited the city government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare, morals, and well-being of constituents, especially the youth and other vulnerable sectors.
“Gambling advertisements, both physical and digital, have been found to significantly contribute to gambling addiction, financial hardship, and other social issues that affect families and communities,” the resolution stated.
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It also noted a growing number of studies and local reports pointing to a rise in online gambling activities, heavily promoted through digital media, social networking sites, and even sponsored community events.
According to the council, the unchecked presence of gambling advertisements normalizes gambling behavior and exposes minors to aggressive and persuasive marketing strategies that could lead to risky and addictive habits.
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Under the approved measure, all forms of gambling advertisements are banned and prohibited within Cebu City, including but not limited to:
Physical billboards and posters
LED screens and printed materials
Digital and online advertisements
Sponsored events and promotional activities by gambling operators
The resolution directs the Cebu City Business Process and Licensing Office (BPLS), Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), City Legal Office, and other concerned departments to strictly monitor, identify, and remove gambling advertisements displayed anywhere in the city.
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