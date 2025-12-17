P5,000, one-time cash aid for Cebu City barangay workers, approved

Councilor Franklyn Ong | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has approved an ordinance granting a one-time P5,000 cash assistance to qualified barangay-based workers, fast-tracking the measure in response to recent calamities and the mounting financial strain faced by grassroots frontliners.

The ordinance, authored by Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president and Councilor Franklyn Ong, was approved on second and third reading during the regular session on Wednesday, December 16, after being certified as urgent by Mayor Nestor Archival.

Councilor Philip Zafra, who presided over the session, announced that the proposed ordinance was immediately taken up for final approval following a motion citing the urgency of providing relief to barangay workers affected by a string of disasters over the past three months.

READ: Council OKs 1st reading of P5K one-time cash aid for barangay workers

‘Fair and humane’ assistance

Ong said the cash aid would both be timely and necessary, given the critical role barangay workers played during recent calamities.

“In light of the calamities that affected our city for the past three months, it is both fair and humane that they receive this assistance,” Ong said during the session.

He noted that a similar measure was passed last year and stressed that, with the mayor’s certification of urgency, the ordinance warranted immediate action.

Following Ong’s motion to take the measure up to second and third reading, the council approved the ordinance without objection.

Who will receive the aid

Under the ordinance, each qualified barangay-based worker will receive P5,000 in one-time cash assistance, with the release scheduled not earlier than December 20, 2025.

The aid will cover up to 87 duly identified barangay-based workers who are receiving honoraria or counterparts from the Cebu City government and who were actively rendering service within the city’s territorial jurisdiction as of July 1, 2024.

To qualify, barangay workers must:

Be in active service as of July 1, 2025, as certified by their respective punong barangay;

Secure a certification of satisfactory performance; and

Submit a copy of their appointment as part of payroll processing requirements.

Anchored on inflation, disasters

The ordinance traces its policy basis to the 1987 Constitution and the Local Government Code, which mandates the State to promote social justice, economic prosperity, and the general welfare.

It cited Philippine Statistics Authority data showing inflation increasing to 4.4 percent in July 2024, the highest since October 2023, further squeezing low-income earners such as barangay workers who largely depended on modest honoraria.

The measure also highlighted the role of barangay workers during recent flooding and severe weather, when many continued delivering essential services despite personal risk.

“Despite risking life and limb, these barangay workers have stood to the challenge and ensured that the mandate of the Cebu City government to protect its people is fulfilled,” the ordinance stated.

Backbone of grassroots governance

The ordinance describes barangay workers as vital to grassroots governance and local democracy, serving as the city government’s frontline implementers of programs, projects, and public services at the community level.

Granting them a one-time P5,000 cash assistance, the council said, would be a well-deserved recognition of their contribution and a practical way to help ease their financial burden amid rising prices, repeated calamities, and continuing economic pressures.

The measure completes legislative action on a proposal first approved on first reading during a special session on December 1.

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