DOT forged a landmark partnership with CebPac and HRRACI for ‘Visit Cebu’ tourism recovery campaign

Cebu is a top-of-mind destination for leisure, diving, and heritage tourism, among others. It is known for its vibrant tourism economy, attracting both local and international visitors. However, the island province was struck by devastating calamities in the last quarter of the year, disrupting and destroying tourist sites and leading to the loss of livelihoods and income opportunities across the tourism ecosystem, especially among frontline workers.

More than just an effort to revive Cebu’s tourism industry, it aims to uplift the stakeholders and businesses whose work shapes the experiences of every visitor—making them fall in love with Cebu, and with the Philippines.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) forged a landmark partnership with Cebu Pacific and the Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI) for the ‘Visit Cebu’ campaign to offer flight incentives and special accommodation packages to attract more visitors to the island province.

Photo by DOT

Reinvigorating Cebu’s tourism scene

DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco led the ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Dec. 12, 2025 with Cebu Pacific Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Candice Jennifer Iyog and HRRACI President Mia Faye-Singson. The signing was witnessed by DOT Undersecretary for Tourism Development Verna Buensuceso, Cebu Pacific Marketing Director Michelle de Guzman, and HRRACI Vice President for Resorts Estrella Shri.

Photo by DOT

“This campaign that we are launching today exemplifies both the necessity and the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in advancing Philippine tourism,” Secretary Frasco shared in her speech. The campaign aims to increase the province’s global visibility and support tourism recovery by providing accessible and affordable pathways for travelers to experience Cebu’s renowned beaches and vibrant cultural scene. This initiative is made possible through collaboration between the national government and the private sector. Together, they aim to broaden Cebu’s reach and accelerate the rehabilitation of its tourism industry.

Public and private sector partners are working closely under this campaign to ensure it reflects the full value chain of Cebu’s tourism industry.

Visit Cebu, Stay in Cebu

The DOT, Cebu Pacific, and HRRACI play a crucial role in the campaign. The DOT secures the provision of hotel vouchers that will motivate tourists to stay longer, to spend more, and to ensure that business and livelihood thrives here in Cebu. Cebu Pacific poses to extend air travel support and exclusive flight incentives for vetted buyers. Through Cebu Pacific, the coordinated digital marketing campaign under ‘Visit Cebu’ will target six priority markets: Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam, all directly connected to the island province via Cebu Pacific’s international routes. HRRACI is responsible for overseeing hotel partnerships and voucher management for the program. Through HRRACI, foreign visitors can enjoy a complimentary one-night hotel stay, exclusive accommodation promos, and other rewards at DOT-accredited hotels and resorts.

“…Our collaboration is not limited to the provision of vouchers and opportunities to fly alone. This collaboration will also translate to real and tangible business opportunities for our stakeholders,” the Tourism Chief emphasized in her speech. This campaign aims to aid in the recovery efforts of the tourism stakeholders, specifically the tour guides, instructors, operators who are the lifeline of the industry. The recent disasters have placed them in a disadvantaged position, and the campaign aims to recover the livelihood they lost to the calamities.

More than just an effort to revive Cebu’s tourism industry, it aims to uplift the stakeholders and businesses whose work shapes the experiences of every visitor—making them fall in love with Cebu, and with the Philippines.