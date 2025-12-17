Cebu City barangays asked to submit proposed firecracker zones

[CDN FILE PHOTO] Various kinds of firecrackers are displayed near the bay walk at the South Road Properties. | CDN FILE PHOTO/Dave Cuizon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will require barangays to submit proposed common firecracker selling areas in their communities.

The city government reiterated its call to tighten controls on firecracker sales amid safety concerns in densely populated neighborhoods.

Mayor Nestor Archival said during a recent press conference that while the South Road Properties (SRP) would remain the city’s primary firecracker zone, barangays would also be asked to formally recommend where firecrackers might be sold in their respective areas.

READ: Cebu City police warns public on banned firecrackers, pyrotechnics

“Mas maayo nga ang mga barangay mismo ang mo-request kung asa ang common firecracker zone sa ilang area. Kay diri sa syudad, dense na kaayo ang mga kabalayan. Sila ang mo-request asa aron atong mabutangan,” Archival said.

(It would be better if the barangay itself would be the one to request where the common firecracker zone in their area will be. Because here in the city, the houses are really dense. They should be the ones to request where they should be situated.)

READ: ‘Discayas,’ ‘Zaldy Co,’ ‘Senator Imee’ join list of banned’ firecrackers

Executive order to finalize zones

Archival said he planned to issue an executive order (EO) to finalize the authorized firecracker selling areas, including the SRP, and to provide clear guidance to vendors and enforcement agencies.

“I think I need to have that executive order aron ma-finalize,” he said.

(I think I need to have that executive order so that this will be finalized.)

He added that the EO would be expected to be released immediately to allow authorized vendors to start selling.

READ: Joint inspection ensures firecracker safety in Lapu-Lapu City

The mayor clarified that small-scale vendors would be allowed to operate in the meantime, but stressed that safety consultations, particularly with disaster and emergency authorities, would still be necessary to ensure proper regulation.

“Kanang mga ginagmay, wala ra na sila lisod-lisora, but i-consult pa sa disaster para makahatag og direction,” he said.

(Those small-scale vendors, they were not being given a difficult time, but they still would have to be consulted to the disaster for direction.)

READ: PNP intensifies crackdown on online sale of banned firecrackers

SRP remains main firecracker zone

Archival reiterated that the SRP would serve as the city’s main firecracker zone, citing its distance from residential areas and its suitability for crowd and safety management.

To further reduce risks, he said a firetruck would be stationed at the SRP firecracker zone as a precautionary measure.

As of now, the city has not been identified any immediate high-risk situations, but Archival said authorities would expect firmer safety assessments closer to the peak selling days.

“Sa pagkakaron, wala pa man kit-an nga medyo delikado. Anha pa siguro sa 23 or 24, but by that time naa na gyud nay firm,” he said.

(For now, we do not see anything that is quite risky. It would still be, I think, on 23 or 24, but by that time we would have a firm [picture].)

READ: LIST: Banned firecrackers, pyrotechnics

Barangays’ role crucial

City officials said barangays would play a critical role in identifying suitable common selling areas, especially as most residential communities in Cebu City were densely populated, making indiscriminate firecracker sales dangerous.

Under the proposed setup, barangays that wish to allow firecracker sales within their areas must formally submit their recommended locations to the city, which will then evaluate them based on safety, accessibility, and compliance with existing regulations.

Safety reminders, banned firecrackers

The renewed push for regulated firecracker zones comes as the Philippine National Police (PNP) reiterated its warning against the use and sale of 31 prohibited firecrackers, including watusi, piccolo, lolo thunder, boga, pla-pla, and atomic bomb, among others.

Police Colonel Rex Buyucan, chief of the Explosive Management Division of the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office, said violators of Republic Act 7183 might face up to one year in prison and a fine of P20,000.

The Department of Health earlier reported a 38-percent increase in firework-related injuries, rising from 610 cases in 2024 to 843 in 2025, underscoring the need for stricter enforcement and public caution.

Environmental group BAN Toxics has also renewed its call for safer, non-polluting alternatives to firecrackers and urged authorities to tighten regulation of both physical and online sales of illegal fireworks.

The SRP has long been designated as Cebu City’s official firecracker zone under City Ordinance No. 2290, which bans firecrackers in residential areas, near power lines, and close to substations.

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