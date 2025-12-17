Pam opposes provisional approval of 600 EV Taxis

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro | Photo from Cebu Provincial Government [FILE PHOTO]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has strongly opposed the provisional authority that may grant taxi franchise to electric vehicles (EVs), citing concerns over licensing, fairness to existing operators, and road safety.

Baricuatro, however, clarified that her objection was not against EV technology or environmental initiatives. But it was against the manner in which operating licenses were issued.

License to operate

“The issue is not environmental nor the EV technology itself. The core problem lies with the license to operate,” she said.

READ: Move to convert 600 electric vehicles into taxi units slammed

The governor raised concerns that granting provisional authority, under the current circumstances, could unfairly displace established taxi operators who had complied with regulatory requirements, paid fees, and relied on the system to ensure orderly and safe public transport.

She also questioned why international entities were being granted operator licenses when their role could instead be limited to supplying vehicles or augmenting existing fleets.

READ: Electric vehicles gain steam in PH

Licensed operators must be fully accountable for data management, safety standards, labor practices, and route planning, she added.

Potential impact

Baricuatro also raised concerns about the potential impact on local taxi drivers and fleets, saying the move could threaten livelihoods and destabilize Cebu’s transportation ecosystem.

She added that the deployment of 600 additional vehicles could worsen traffic congestion, parking problems, and road safety in a province already struggling with traffic challenges.

READ: DOTr to LTFRB: Penalize ‘snobbish’ taxi, TNVS drivers

Data-driven review of provisional licenses

Baricuatro further emphasized the need for regulatory clarity, calling for transparent and enforceable licensing, fair competition, and clear accountability, including verified plans for vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage, and rider protection.

To address these issues, Baricuatro called for a thorough, public, and data-driven review of the provisional licenses before any deployment would be allowed.

She also suggested for a licensing framework that would protect existing operators, would ensure rider safety, and would maintain service quality, alongside a transition plan that would integrate EV taxis without harming livelihoods or exacerbating traffic conditions.

READ: Dizon wants special taxis at airports removed

Engage key stakeholders

In the meantime, the governor urged the administration to engage key stakeholders, including taxi associations, EV operators, commuters, urban planners, and traffic management authorities, in an open and inclusive dialogue.

Baricuatro also called on Green & Smart Mobility to participate in a constructive review process and appealed to authorities to prioritize transparency, accountability, and the long-term welfare of Cebu’s people and economy.

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