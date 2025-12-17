Illegal drugs worth over ₱468 million destroyed by PDEA-7

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) leads the destruction of confiscated illegal drugs at a cremation facility in Cebu City. | Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over ₱468 million worth of illegal drugs seized by law enforcement agencies in Central Visayas were destroyed in the cremation chamber of a funeral parlor in Cebu City on Wednesday, December 17.

The confiscated drugs included methamphetamine (shabu) worth at least ₱468.02 million, marijuana valued at ₱104,008, nalbuphine worth ₱2,000, and expired medicines.

READ: Central Visayas: 68 arrested, P1.78M drugs seized amid post-Tino relief

These were collected from the provinces of Cebu and Bohol, along with a part of Negros Island, through anti-drug operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and local police forces.

This marked the third destruction activity by PDEA for the year, and the second largest in terms of worth of dangerous drugs.

Burning drugs

The drugs were destroyed in compliance with Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which requires the immediate destruction of seized illegal drugs upon court order.

The process is done through thermal destruction, which the PDEA described as “safe, environmentally compliant, and renders the drugs unusable.”

READ: Shabu for gasoline: Man nabbed for trying to barter drugs for fuel

The burning on Wednesday was done at the Cosmopolitan Funeral Home, witnessed by local officials, partner agencies, and sectoral representatives.

“We remain committed to collaborating with our partner agencies, particularly local government units from the cities to barangays in executing our initiatives under the Philippine anti-drugs strategy,” said Secretary Oscar Valenzuela, chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

Operation ‘Private Eye’

Meanwhile, the PDEA-7 and DDB awarded monetary incentives totaling to ₱775,144.97 to four informants who gave tips leading to successful anti-illegal drug operations in the region.

This was done under the Operation “Private Eye” program of the PDEA and DDB, which encouraged ordinary citizens to report suspected illegal drug activities in their communities.

READ: Over P1 million worth of shabu seized in Naga City buy-bust

Valenzuela personally thanked the informants and emphasized their role in “protecting the country” from illegal drugs.

“Each kilogram destroyed represents lives saved, including families spared from destruction,” he said.

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