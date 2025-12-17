Pam on Cebu as richest province again: What’s the point?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, there’s nothing glorious about the title ‘wealthiest province’ if the constituents cannot feel tangible benefits from it.

On Wednesday, December 17, Baricuatro downplayed the latest findings from the Commission on Audit’s (COA) Annual Financial Report that ranked Cebu as the richest in terms of assets in 2024.

READ: LIST: Richest towns in Cebu for 2024

“What’s the point?… Wala na feel sa atong tao atong pagkarich. Naa ra dinha atong lands,” she told reporters during a press interview.

(What’s the point?… The people did not feel how rich we are. It is only there in our lands.)

While Baricuatro acknowledged Cebu’s strategy of reappraising its real estate properties in increasing its total asset value, for her, these were nothing but merely numbers.

READ: Mandaue among top 10 list of richest cities in PH, Cebu City out

“What’s the point? We have all the assets, and we’re not making use of them,” she added.

Cebu posted a staggering P339 billion as total asset value for 2024, outpacing the other 81 provinces in the country.

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