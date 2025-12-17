Unwrapping Swiss Magic by the Sea: Mövenpick Mactan Island Cebu’s festive celebration

Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu, a resort long celebrated for its serene atmosphere and renowned hospitality, is once again embracing its deep Swiss heritage to usher in the holidays.

“A Season of Swiss Magic” is a powerful invitation for guests to create cherished memories and experience a holiday season that is both luxuriously seamless and warmly heartfelt.

Guests are invited to indulge in “A Season of Swiss Magic,” a festive celebration designed to spread the unique charm of a Swiss holiday experience across the tropical island.

The heart of Swiss hospitality on the island

This year, the Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu seamlessly intertwines the sweetness and warmth of the Swiss Holidays with the innate cheer of the Philippines. General Manager Simon Chew articulates the profound meaning behind this year’s theme, emphasizing the brand’s enduring roots.

“The Swiss Magic is coming back to Mövenpick’s heritage that started in 1948, which is about care and hospitality. We are bringing this charm to our hotel for the Swiss festival,” shared Mr. Chew. He further highlighted the resort’s commitment to delivering a truly distinct experience: “We want to blend the Swiss hospitality with the Filipino warm service. The people are so beautiful and so friendly. We want the guests to enjoy a seamless holiday here with us, from dining to the relaxing spa, and, most importantly, we want to create moments for all our guests.”

Unforgettable moments and signature delights

The resort has curated a selection of offerings that combine island allure, festive feasts, and sweet surprises:

Swissmas by the Sea: Festive Room Promo: Guests can step into the magic with a holiday stay starting at an accessible rate of Php 11,000 net. This “ocean of inclusions” ensures every moment is unforgettable, featuring daily access to the signature Chocolate Hour at The Sails Restaurant (3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.), along with use of the swimming pool and complimentary adult and children’s scheduled activities.

Relaxing Spa Retreats: Guests are invited to treat themselves to holiday bliss with festive spa offers, designed for a season of complete relaxation and rejuvenation with numerous perks and inclusions.

The Balearic Experience Returns: Despite Ibiza, the resort’s famed sea-view restaurant, currently undergoing enhancements, the unique culinary experience is still available. The resort proudly presents its famous 12-Course Balearic Lifestyle Dinner featuring prime meats and the freshest seafood. This vibrant Mediterranean-inspired feast is complemented by the live performances of the Ibiza Show Team on Fridays and Saturdays for Php 2,950 net per person.

Christmas Cocktail: The Forum at Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu welcomes you to a special Christmas Cocktail Happy Hour, available daily from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Delight in festive and flavorful drinks, crafted to celebrate the holiday season with an extra touch of cheer.

Chocolate Hour and Family Fun: True to the Mövenpick tradition, guests can indulge in the sweet magic of Switzerland during the daily Chocolate Hour at The Sails Restaurant. Younger guests are catered to at the dedicated playroom, the “Little Birds Club.”

Festive Christmas Goodies: Guests can take the magic home! The resort offers a delightful selection of gingerbread houses, artisanal pastries, and specialty chocolates designed to capture the sweetness of the Swiss Holidays available at the resort’s lobby. These make perfect gifts or treats to savor with loved ones.

Where Swiss precision meets Filipino heart

Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu is not merely offering a holiday package; it is offering a cultural exchange—a convergence of Swiss care, precision, and quality with the unparalleled warmth and genuine friendliness of Filipino service. “A Season of Swiss Magic” is a powerful invitation for guests to create cherished memories and experience a holiday season that is both luxuriously seamless and warmly heartfelt, solidifying the resort’s position as a premier destination that beautifully blends two distinctive hospitality traditions.

Experience A Season of Swiss Magic at Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu. To know more about their holiday offerings visit their digital magazine at https://bit.ly/ASeasonOfSwissMagic. For inquiries visit the hotel’s website at https://movenpick.accor.com/en/asia/philippines/cebu/hotel-mactan-island-cebu.html or call +63 32 252 7777.