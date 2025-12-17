NBI arrests 5 in P4-million real estate scam in Cebu City

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five individuals accused of being involved in a P4-million real estate scam involving a falsified land title were arrested here.

Agents from the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) apprehended Janice Chu Dy, Rowena Ortilla Abella, Edgardo Ang Cayanes, Marites Pabroa Ariola, and Mark Dominick Avetajado Villaluz in an entrapment operation last December 10.

The operation stemmed from a complaint filed by Reymark S. Arsolon, owner of MCAR Teasing and Trading OPC based in Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City.

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Arsolon sought NBI assistance after allegedly being defrauded of P4 million by the suspects, whom he accused of conspiring to convince him to enter into a real estate mortgage transaction, the NBI-7 said.

The deal, according to investigators, involved a property located in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, which was purportedly covered by a Transfer Certificate of Title under the name of Janice Chu Dy.

However, verification conducted with the Register of Deeds of Cebu City revealed that the land title presented to Arsolon was fake.

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The arrest took place at the complainant’s office, where the transaction was finalized.

The suspects were arrested after receiving the remaining P500,000 balance of the transaction, which had been marked with fluorescent powder, authorities said

The suspects have been charged with estafa through falsification of public documents under Article 315(2)(a) in relation to Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code.

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On December 11, the real estate scam suspects were subjected to inquest proceedings before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Mandaue City.

Meanwhile, agents continue to search for another suspect involved in the fraud, NBI-7 said. Authorities are also reminding the public to be more alert in identifying possible scams especially during the holidays.

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