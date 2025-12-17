Baricuatro cruises into SEA Games boxing final, assures PH of silver

Jay Bryan Baricuatro celebrates after achieving a win in just one round in the Southeast Asian Games. | FB photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano pug Jay Bryan Baricuatro put on a commanding display, barging into the gold-medal bout of the men’s 48-kilogram division in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, December 16.

The Talisay City native needed less than a round to dispose of Timor Leste’s Antonio da Silva a one-sided semifinal victory at the Chulalongkorn University Sports Center.

Baricuatro forced a first-round match stop with just five seconds remaining after unloading a relentless barrage of combinations and power shots that prompted the referee to halt the contest.

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Dictating play

A 2025 World Boxing Championships silver medalist, Baricuatro dictated the pace from the opening bell.

A booming counter right set the tone, followed by vicious hooks that quickly broke his opponent’s resistance.

Spurred by a vocal Filipino crowd — including members of the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team — Baricuatro’s emphatic win guaranteed the Philippines at least a silver medal and helped push the national boxing team past the semifinal hurdle.

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Jara also advances

Flint Jara also advanced to the finals, securing a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision over Singapore’s Ang Jin Yang in the men’s 54-kilogram class.

Jara weathered an early exchange, scored a standing eight count in the opening round, and stayed in control the rest of the way.

With the finals looming, Baricuatro braces for a tough test against an opponent on home soil, Thailand’s Phlongaurai Thitiwat.

A convincing win will be crucial, especially after controversial hometown decisions earlier in the tournament saw top Filipino bets Nesthy Petecio and Hergie Bacyadan bow out sooner than expected.

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