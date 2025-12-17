Alleged Bondi killer charged with terrorism, 15 murder counts

Floral tributes left by mourners are seen at the promenade of Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 17, 2025, in honour of victims of the shooting that took place there on December 14. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

SYDNEY, Australia — Police charged alleged Bondi gunman Naveed Akram with terrorism, 15 counts of murder and a litany of other crimes on Wednesday after Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in decades.

“Police will allege in court the man engaged in conduct that caused death, serious injury and endangered life to advance a religious cause and cause fear in the community,” New South Wales state police said.

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“Early indications point to a terrorist attack inspired by ISIS, a listed terrorist organisation in Australia,” they said in a statement, using another name for the Islamic State group.

Authorities say Naveed and his father Sajid Akram opened fire on a Jewish festival at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, killing 15 people and wounding dozens more.

Among the victims were a 10-year-old girl, two Holocaust survivors and a married couple shot dead as they tried to thwart the attack.

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Naveed was critically wounded by police during the shooting, and local media reported he woke from a coma on Tuesday night. Sajid Akram was killed in a shootout with police.

Police said Naveed had also been charged with 40 counts of causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder, as well as public display of the symbol of a prohibited terrorist organisation.

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Two homemade Islamic State flags were found in a car registered to Naveed and parked near the beach.

Naveed remains in hospital and will face court by audiovisual link on Wednesday, police said.

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