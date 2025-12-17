Tabique wraps up PH weightlifting bid with heartbreaking finish

John Dexter Tabique | PSC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano lifter John Dexter Tabique closed the Philippine weightlifting team’s campaign in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games with a tough fourth-place finish.

Tabique fell just one kilogram short of the podium in the men’s 94-kilogram division on Tuesday, December 16.

Tabique totaled 336 kilograms after lifting 152 kg in the snatch and 184 kg in the clean and jerk, narrowly missing out on bronze.

READ: Baricuatro cruises into SEA Games boxing final, assures PH of silver

Vietnam’s Xuan Dung Tran claimed third place with a 337-kg total after posting lifts of 150 kg in the snatch and 187 kg in the clean and jerk.

Tabique’s struggle

According to Tabique’s coach and former Olympian Ramon Solis, the Cebuano struggled in the clean and jerk segment of the competition.

Solis said Tabique was nearly knocked out of contention after missing early attempts at 184 kg before finally completing the lift on his third try.

Thailand’s Sarat Sumpradit ruled the 94-kg class with a dominant 366-kg performance (165-201) to take gold, while Malaysia’s Mohamad Syahmi Nor Ghazali secured silver with a 353-kg total (153-200).

READ: Alex Eala, Niño Alcantara bow to Thais, settle for SEA Games bronze

Tabique, a bronze medalist in the men’s 89-kg category at the 2023 SEA Games, moved up in weight this year and faced a deeper and heavier field in Chonburi.

Overall, the Philippines wrapped up its weightlifting stint in the Southeast Asian Games with one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

Weighlifting gold from Cebuana

Fellow Cebuano Elreen Ando delivered the lone gold by ruling the women’s 63-kg division.

Junior lifter Albert Delos Santos contributed a silver medal in the men’s 71-kg class, while Kristel Macrohon salvaged a bronze in the women’s 69-kg category despite competing through injury.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz finished fourth in the women’s 65-kg division.

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