Cebu City Christmas League: Welec, Blancas start tourney with close wins

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Welec Trucking Services and the Blancas Golden Knights kicked off their campaigns in the Cebu City Christmas Basketball League with hard-fought victories on Tuesday night, December 16, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

The Golden Knights narrowly defeated the Richie Boy Ballers, 93-88, while Welec edged out the Mighty Warriors of God, 98-91.

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Blancas was powered by Rey Anthony Peralta, who led the team with 16 points. Limuel Tampus and Norris Dave Arana contributed 14 points each, while Dariel Bayla added 12 markers.

National University Bulldogs’ crafty point guard Steve Nash Enriquez finished with four points, three rebounds, and seven assists.

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For the Richie Boy Ballers, Ivan Clark Alsola poured in a game-high 24 points. Charles Libatog added 13, and Raul Gentallan chipped in 10.

Blancas overcame a seven-point deficit early, 26-19, and at one stretch led by as many as 13 points, 62-49. The game remained tightly contested, featuring 15 lead changes and seven ties.

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Meanwhile, Welec leaned on NCAA standout Jonathan Moses “Titing” Manalili, the league’s newly crowned Rookie and Freshman of the Year, who dazzled with 19 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Cedrick Ablasa contributed a dominating double-double of 18 points and 18 rebounds, while Gabriel Cometa of St. Benild added 15 points, and NU’s Reinhard Jumamoy chipped in 14 markers.

The Mighty Warriors of God had five players reach double figures despite the loss. Former Cesafi MVP Shaq Imperial led the charge with 17 points, followed by Jaybie Mantilla with 16, Bernie Brigondo with 13, Vincent Menguito with 11, and Adjing Rosano with 10. The Warriors held a 16-point lead, 49-33, in the second quarter before Welec staged a fourth-quarter comeback to seal the win.

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