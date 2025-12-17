Perseverance pays off: Cebu graduate is top 10 physical therapist

Velez College graduate Jeffrich Yap ranked eighth in the 2025 physical therapist board examinations. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What began as a high school student’s practical decision to study for a degree toward a profession without midnight hospital shifts led Jeffrich Mendez Yap to the national spotlight.

Yap, 23, a Cebuano and graduate of Velez College placed eighth in the 2025 Physical Therapist (PT) Licensure Examination.

Yap confessed that he never expected to hit the milestone even though he has achieved much since his younger years.

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“I just [wanted] to pass,” Yap said in an interview with CDN Digital.

“I thought nga siguro makaya ang top, pero I was really never expecting nga I could do it.”

(“Maybe, I thought, I could make it to the top, but I was really never expecting that I could actually do it.”)

Physical therapy: Practicality meets passion

After graduating from high school, Yap knew he wanted to take a medical-related course. But for a time, he was undecided on which one to pick between nursing and physical therapy.

In the end, both practicality and personal interest nudged him toward PT.

He shared he was already learning different body-based techniques, including calisthenics, that helped him understand movement and control.

“I was really into physical fitness even in high school,” he said.

“Not into sports but into exercise.”

This early familiarity with using his own body as a tool, he said, made physical therapy feel like a natural fit for him.

Like many students, he initially underestimated the rigor of the program.

Physical hterapy, often stereotyped as an “easier” alternative to other medical courses, quickly proved otherwise.

“[Naay] stereotype [nga] maybe easy ra sya. In the end, I realized it’s a hard course,” he said.

(“There’s a stereotype that it might be easy. In the end, I realized it’s a hard course.”)

Student life

Yap graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from Velez College in Cebu City. | Contributed photo

Yap’s journey through Velez College began during the Covid-19 pandemic, when classes were held online.

While the lack of face-to-face interaction posed challenges, the setup suited his learning style.

“It worked to my advantage naman, I think I’m more suited [to] studying alone, [using] word files, PDFs,” he said.

“I usually study [and] make sure I have time nga ako ra jud so maka-concentrate. (I have time alone so I can fully concentrate).”

However, he conceded the difference between online interaction and a face-to-face setup.

He found online studies manageable in his first year, when most subjects were foundational. But the difficulty came with practical and laboratory work in succeeding years.

The second year, particularly the second semester, stood out as the most draining for him.

“That was when everything [was] stacked — labs, practical exams, long exams — week after week,” Yap recalled.

“Physically and mentally exhausting gyud. Daghan mi nakapoy, daghan sad na-irregular.”

(“It was physically and mentally very exhausting. Many of us got exhausted. Many became irregular students, too.”)

What kept many going, he said, was a single goal often repeated among students: that of being a “PTRP” — a Philippine-registered Physical Therapist.

The third year of studies featured more theory and long examinations, while the fourth brought internship rotations across different settings such as hospitals, pediatric clinics, and community-based programs.

“Internship should really be something everyone can learn from,” Yap said. “It’s memorable to see you treating patients and see progress after a while.”

Stress, doubt, commitment

Despite the pressure, Yap said he never seriously considered shifting to another academic program.

Still, he faced moments of doubt.

“There were times when you would ask yourself, ‘Why did I choose this course?’” he said. “Reading books, highlighting almost everything, stressing over small details—it was heavy.”

What kept him anchored to his goal, he said, was commitment.

“Every course has struggles. If you commit to it, you go through the process,” Yap said. “It’s easy to give advice when you’re already done. When you’re in it, it’s different.”

Preparing for the big test

Yap prepared for the licensure examination as early as during his internship, when he routinely encountered board-style questions.

His preparation subsequently intensified in late July after he enrolled in an online review program.

Rather than counting study hours, Yap focused on depth and repetition.

“The quality of studying matters more,” he explained. “I focus on topics I struggle with, then repeat, repeat, repeat.”

He therefore followed a system he had developed in Velez: intensive initial reading days before examinations, followed by repeated reviews closer to the test date.

He listed difficult questions and prioritized studying the answers until he became familiar with them.

“Repetition really paid off,” he said. “By the time I reviewed for the boards, it was not overwhelming.”

Beyond the books

Yap went through a heavy review season. He made, however, a conscious effort to maintain a balanced life.

He met friends at least once a week, exercised regularly, and stayed active in church, singing with the choir on Sundays.

“That social interaction helps reset you,” he said. “If you don’t sleep well, if you don’t move your body, it affects everything.”

A fan of calisthenics, Yap said simple workouts at home helped him stay grounded during months of online review.

D-Day calm—and screaming in disbelief

Assigned to a testing site with around 40 examinees, Yap described examination day as “unexpectedly calm”.

“It was very peaceful,” he said. “Of course naa ang anxiety, but we prepared for months. At that point, we just asked guidance from God.”

The two-day exam, however, was far from easy.

“There were questions we really didn’t expect,” he said. “Some categories were unfamiliar. You just do your best.”

Some time later, Yap casually checked the Professional Regulation Commission website while the review center streamed the results.

“I scrolled down and saw the [names of the] topnotchers. I couldn’t stop scrolling,” he said. “Then I saw my name. I screamed.”

What made the moment even more surreal, he said, was realizing he was the only Cebuano and the only graduate from a Cebu school in the top 10.

What the milestone means

For Yap, topping the boards is less about prestige and more about validation.

“It shows resilience,” he said. “All those months of studying: nothing in the end was wasted.”

At the same time, he quickly emphasized his respect not just for topnotchers, but for all who passed—and those who keep trying.

“PT is not easy. Passing alone is already something to be proud of,” he said.

As to what happens next, Yap is taking time to discern.

“I’m still figuring it out,” he said. “I trust that whatever comes next will be in God’s perfect time.”

For now, his journey reminds everyone that perseverance, often unheard and unseen, can lead to extraordinary outcomes.