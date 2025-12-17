Cebu City Christmas tree turns spotlight on nature, resilience

The Cebu City Government lit up its Christmas tree on Tuesday, December 16, at Plaza Sugbo, featuring a design inspired by recent natural disasters. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City officially ushered in the Christmas season on Tuesday night with the lighting of a Christmas tree at Plaza Sugbo that departs from spectacle and instead tells a story of resilience, reflection, and a return to nature after a year marked by disasters.

The Cebu City Christmas tree was designed around the theme of “going back to nature,” inspired by the city’s recent experiences with earthquakes, typhoons, and flooding.

City officials said the tree is meant to serve not only as a holiday centerpiece but also as a visual reminder of the delicate relationship between people and the environment—one laid bare by calamities that affected thousands of families in recent months.

READ: A typhoon tore off roofs; Cebu artists worked them into Christmas tree

Design rooted in disasters, recovery

Crafted largely from repurposed bamboo, the Cebu City Christmas tree highlights sustainability and resourcefulness. Bamboo swirls dominate the structure, symbolizing rivers, terrain, and the land, while also evoking the natural forces that shaped the city’s recent hardships.

House-shaped elements embedded in the design represent communities and people, underscoring the human dimension of disasters and the shared responsibility of rebuilding.

Organizers said the tree reflects how both people and nature are intertwined—an idea reinforced by the materials used and the story they tell.

READ: After the storm: Broken branches become UP Cebu Christmas tree

Recycled Belen underscores message

At the heart of the installation is a Belen made from recycled materials and found objects, which further reinforces the city’s emphasis on sustainability and simplicity this Christmas season.

The use of reused and repurposed materials, officials said, aligns with the city’s broader message of mindfulness, environmental stewardship, and solidarity with communities still recovering from calamities.

“This year’s Christmas tree is not about grandeur,” a city official said. “It is about meaning—about remembering what we have gone through and how we move forward.”

Christmas amid calamities

The subdued yet symbolic tree lighting comes as the city government deliberately scales back festive spending in light of recent disasters.

Earlier, Mayor Nestor Archival announced that the city would forgo a large-scale Christmas party, citing sensitivity to employees and residents affected by typhoon Tino and other calamities.

READ: It’s time we reclaim the Christmas we lost to corruption

“We have decided that we will no longer hold a big Christmas party,” Archival said in a previous press conference. “We need to be sensitive to employees and communities that have been hit hard.”

The mayor also said bonuses, while still being considered, would remain reasonable, stressing the need for prudence as recovery efforts continue in disaster-hit barangays.

Simplicity, empathy emphasized

The city’s approach to Christmas celebrations mirrors a City Council resolution urging departments and barangays to keep year-end activities simple. The measure echoed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for government offices nationwide to avoid lavish festivities this year.

Councilors earlier said the city must demonstrate empathy, prudence, and responsible governance, especially following destructive earthquakes in the Visayas and Mindanao and typhoons that triggered flooding and landslides.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP