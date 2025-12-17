Alex Eala, Niño Alcantara bow to Thais, bag SEA Games bronze

Alex Eala and Nino Alcantara after losing to Thailand in the mixed tennis doubles semifinal at the SEA Games 2025.–SEA GAMES POOL

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala and Niño Alcantara settled for bronze after falling to home bets Patcharin Cheapchandej and Pawit Sornlaksup, 7-5, 5-7, 7-10, in the SEA Games 2025 tennis mixed doubles semifinal on Wednesday at National Tennis Development Center in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

After escaping a tight duel in the opening set, Eala and Alcantara came up short in the second and dropped the decider to Cheapchandej and Sornlaksup to set up an all-Thailand final against Pruchya Isaro and Peangtarn Plipuech after beating Indonesia in the other semifinal game.

“Obviously, the initial feeling is disappointment. When you lose and you give your all, but no regrets. I think both Kuya Nins and I, we did everything we could. In the end, doubles is really could be a game of chance. And I think our opponents played really well,” said Eala after the match

READ: EJ Obiena edges Thai, wins fourth straight SEA Games gold

“I’m happy with the effort we put in. Of course, you know, feeling like we really could have won today, but in the end, so many takeaways. And I had so much fun playing mixed doubles.”

Alex Eala and Alcantara earned their second SEA Games bronze together after a third-place finish in Vietnam.

The Filipino pair clinched a semifinal berth on Monday after sweeping Singapore’s Daniel Abadia and Wei Choo, 6-4, 6-3.

READ: Alex Eala rolls to SEA Games gold medal match in tennis singles

It was the Filipino tennis ace’s second bronze this year as she was listed in the women’s team event but did not see action with Shaira Rivera, Alexa Milliam, Tennielle Madis, and Stefi Aludo.

Alex Eala has a chance to win the women’s singles gold on Thursday after she knocked out home bet Thasaporn Naklo in the semifinal, 6-1, 6-4.

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The 20-year-old Eala gets a chance to win her first-ever SEA Games gold, facing Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the final on Thursday.

The Rafa Nadal Academy graduate became the latest to play in the SEA Games women’s tennis gold medal match since Anna Clarice Patrimonio’s silver medal in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur edition.

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