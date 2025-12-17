‘Pamainit’ vendors step up for Mandaue’s Misa de Gallo crowd

Locals usually buy hot puto maya or sweet, sticky rice wrapped in banana leaves after offering Misa de Gallo before sunrise throughout the last nine days to Christmas. | CDN Digital file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Vendors who sell pamainit or hot delicacies near the National Shrine of St. Joseph have begun adjusting their operations to meet rising demand following the start of Misa de Gallo.

Jekoy Putuhan, which Tessie del Castillo owns and operates near Cortes Hospital some distance from the church anticipated an increase in customers after the pre-dawn celebrations of Mass from December 16 to 24.

Customers usually buy puto maya or sweet sticky rice in the early hours before sunrise.

READ: What is Misa de Gallo—is it different from Simbang Gabi?

Fresh, steady supply

Jekoy Putuhan serves puto maya and sikwate to a loyal customer base. | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

Del Castillo and her assistants prepare the dish in batches of six kilos to ensure a fresh, steady supply throughout the day.

On regular days, the diner’s staffers cook about 18 kilos of puto maya.

Jekoyu Putuhan sells puto maya in P5 and P10 servings.

A cup of sikwate or hot chocolate costs P10.

Sales unpredictable

Daily sales largely depend on customer turnout and remain unpredictable.

Sundays see the strongest sales. The items sell out on some days.

But slow days, Del Castillo sees around 2 kilos of the product remaining unsold.

With Misa de Gallo underway, however, the business has started opening on Mondays to accommodate churchgoers.

“Karong [Misa de Gallo], expect modaghan-daghan ang tawo, mag-open nami Lunes,” said De Castillo.

(“We expect and increase in customers during Misa de Gallo so we decided to open on Mondays.”)

Misa de Gallo surge

Outside their main location, Del Castillo also sells puto maya and sikwate or hot chocolate at the Heritage Plaza in front of the National Shrine of St. Joseph.

The church serves as Mandaue’s central Misa de Gallo venue.

Priests also offer mass in other churches and gymnasiums in the city.

But the shrine and Heritage Plaza still draw larger crowds by comparison.

READ: PNP deploys 70,000 cops ahead of ‘Simbang Gabi’

Del Castillo expects an increase in the number of customers during the Simbang Gabi period. But production remains at 18 kilos of puto maya per day. Unpredictable December weather may affect customer turnout.

Regular customers

Jekoy Putuhan normally operates from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday, with Mondays as a rest day.

The business continues to rely on a loyal customer base and offers both dine-in and takeout options.

As Simbang Gabi continues, vendors like Del Castillo hopeful for better sales while carefully managing supply amid changing weather and a fluctuating number of customers.